Police close case on alleged abuse of Joni Lamb’s granddaughter with no charges against ‘Pete’

Investigators with the Colleyville Police Department in Texas have officially closed an investigation into allegations that a granddaughter of Daystar Television Network's co-founder and President Joni Lamb was sexually abused by a family member publicly identified as "Pete." No charges were filed against Pete.

The case's dismissal was announced in a statement published by Daystar Television on X Wednesday.

"Following a comprehensive investigation, Daystar learned through counsel today that Colleyville Police Department has officially closed its investigation, with no further action or charges, into allegations of abuse involving a child in the Lamb family," the statement began.

In an interview with The Roys Report in 2024, Joni Lamb's son, Jonathan Lamb, and his wife, Suzy, alleged that "Pete" is suspected of sexually abusing their daughter. The relative in question has denied abusing the child.

The couple alleged in the summer of 2021, they caught Pete alone with their unclothed daughter in a room at a beach house Daystar rented for its annual executive retreat in Miramar Beach, Florida, and confronted him about it.

They allege that their daughter later revealed that she was sexually abused. When Suzy Lamb reported this to Joni Lamb, she claimed she was told not to report it to the police. Joni Lamb reportedly asked that her granddaughter be brought to her in a meeting alone, and after that meeting, the child stopped discussing the abuse.

Joni Lamb later insisted that her granddaughter had accused a boy at her preschool of touching her. And the narrative was repeated in Daystar Television's statement on Wednesday.

"The original police report filed several years ago alleged that an unidentified classmate of the child committed the alleged abuse. In November 2024, media reports surfaced, falsely accusing another Lamb family member — identified as 'Pete' in the reporting — of committing the alleged abuse," the Daystar statement said.

"Daystar fully cooperated with law enforcement's investigation. In addition, 'Pete' denied any wrongdoing, and he voluntarily agreed to be interviewed by the Colleyville Police Department," the statement added.

It was further noted that Pete passed two separate life lie detector tests "performed by two independent, highly experienced experts."

"No evidence has ever existed implicating 'Pete' in any crime, and no charges are being brought against 'Pete.' The absence of any evidence of any wrongdoing by 'Pete' is underscored by the closing of this investigation, which further confirms there was never any mishandling — as falsely argued by some on social media — on the part of Daystar and its leadership," the statement continued.

"As it has said from day one, Daystar Television Network takes all allegations of sexual misconduct very seriously. We grieve for and give credence to the voice of every victim of abuse. In this matter, however, there is simply no evidence that any alleged abuse was ever committed by 'Pete,'" Daystar Television noted.

Dara Nelson, a services sergeant with Colleyville Police, told the Dallas Morning News in a statement Thursday that the Tarrant County District Attorney's office found insufficient evidence to proceed. The department stressed that "the victim has not made an outcry and detectives obtained no evidence of a crime during the investigation."

If the child were to come forward with a sex abuse allegation in the future, the case could be reopened.

"In Texas, there is no statute of limitations for sexual assault of a child," Nelson was quoted as stating. "If any new evidence emerges in this case, it will be thoroughly investigated."

Reacting to the Daystar statement on Wednesday, Suzy Lamb insisted on X that Pete had not been "exonerated."

"This is not news but let me explain: When a case has no new evidence, the police dept will close it as a formality UNTIL new evidence OR the victim speaks up. Most children don't speak until they are adults so this process can take years — we already knew all of this. When our child is ready to speak — she will and the case will be wide open again," she said.

"Till then we rest and trust God to bring justice. But this is important: 'Pete' was NOT EXONORATED (sic) or cleared. The case will reopen the second new evidence comes out."

Shortly after the allegations against Pete were published last year, veteran investigative journalist Julie Roys of The Roys Report shared a letter on X in which Daystar attorney Michael D. Anderson of the law firm Kelly Hart insisted that she retract or correct her reporting or face litigation.

"The Roys Report published a series of statements (as identified in my November 24, 2024, letter) that are false and have zero basis in truth or fact. The statements were fabricated as part of the smear campaign that Jonathan and Suzy Lamb launched against my clients. The Roys Report does not have any evidence to support the statements set forth in the Articles other than the unsubstantiated claims made by Jonathan and Suzy Lamb," Anderson wrote.

"The Roys Report cannot escape liability for the false statements it published. ... In the event that The Roys Report does not retract or correct the Articles, Daystar and Ms. Lamb are fully prepared to initiate litigation against The Roys Report for its tortious conduct."

The Roys Report wrote a letter to Anderson stating that they disagreed with his citation of case law and would leave arguments to another day if Daystar pursues litigation. Further, the letter reiterates that The Roys Report will not make any changes to the articles.

"TRR has now afforded your client ample opportunities to provide substantive responses to the allegations reported in the Articles," attorney Christine Jones wrote.

"And, as you know, TRR did publish Daystar's singular, perfunctory response to TRR's detailed request for comment (in the form of an email sent on 19 November 2024) in Article I. It cannot be said that TRR has published any statements with knowledge that such statements are false, or with reckless disregard as to their potential falsity. Rather, at all times, TRR has operated with the utmost journalistic integrity, both in investigating and reporting all discernable perspectives on these matters of grave public import."

When asked about Daystar's recent statement on the closing of the investigation with no charges against Pete, Roys told The Christian Post on Thursday that her attorney's response still stands.

In an earlier report, Joni Lamb alleged that her son and his wife rehashed the allegations of sexual abuse after Jonathan Lamb's failed attempt to pressure the network into naming him president despite his late father's directive to both his family and the board that the job would go to her.

"We remain willing to put this episode behind us; however, we also require security, transparency, and certainty about our futures at Daystar. To achieve this goal, we would suggest that Joni, Daystar, and ourselves enter into a new contract that clearly spells out my future role as President of Daystar, restricts the ability of Joni (or any other officer or director) from taking actions adverse to our employment without good cause (to be clearly defined), and without prior approval of a majority of the board of directors," Jonathan Lamb reportedly wrote in an email to his mother.

"In exchange for the agreement contemplated above, we will agree not to use, disseminate or otherwise publish any and all audio recordings that could be harmful or embarrassing to Daystar, Joni or our family."

Jonathan Lamb told The Roys Report that his request about becoming the future president of Daystar was in reference to the succession plan laid out by his father, which stated that he would become president should Joni Lamb retire or die. According to Roys, Lamb's email was a response to 13 stipulations Daystar provided to the couple if they wanted their positions back after they were fired.

Joni Lamb contends that her son was not happy with her marrying Christian counselor and sex therapist Doug Weiss.

"His disappointment in not getting his way only deepened when I married Doug Weiss, who has been such a blessing to me, the rest of my family, and Daystar. Jonathan's disappointment escalated to the point where he attempted to blackmail his way into becoming the future president of Daystar," Joni Lamb said.

"I certainly have nothing to hide, nor would I ever submit to threats of blackmail," she added. "As a mother and grandmother, this situation saddens me deeply, and it grieves my heart because I love my family. I love all of my children and grandchildren. I love the work we've done together for so many years. I had hoped we could have resolved this situation in private, but now he has given me no choice except to speak out."