Catholic Charities, Domino's restaurant giving out 250 pizzas to needy Maryland families

Email Print Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

A chapter of Catholics Charities and a franchisee owner of a Domino’s Pizza restaurant based in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area will be giving out 250 pizzas to families in need in Maryland who have been impacted by COVID-19 shutdowns.

Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Washington and Domino’s franchisee owner Ed Treacy plan to hand out 50 pizzas a day starting Wednesday, a total of 250 altogether.

The distribution will be on a first-come, first-serve basis at the Catholic Charities Center in Silver Spring, Maryland, as part of their weekly food distribution to the less fortunate.

Tara Arras, chief development officer at Catholic Charities DC, told The Christian Post that the local Domino’s owner had been involved with their work in the past.

“The local Domino’s Pizza franchisee owner, Ed Treacy, grew up and still lives in Montgomery County,” explained Arras.

“His family has been involved with various Catholic Charities programs, including the SHARE Food Network. He reached out directly to see how he could help during this time.”

According to Arras, the pizzas that will be offered at the food distribution will be “basic pizza options for families in need to enjoy.”

“While no ordering or personalizing is involved, the pizza of various types will be enjoyed as a special treat by people with limited means who have been staying at home since the public health crisis began,” she said.

“What might seem like a simple meal to some is a luxury to others. We hope people will feel cared for and nourished with this gift.”

Many churches have been seeking to respond with charity to the demands and needs created by the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent shutdowns.

For example, the New Jersey based Liquid Church worked with Convoy of Hope to distribute around 26,000 pounds of relief supplies, including food and hygiene kits, on Easter weekend.

“When we saw how COVID-19 was starting to impact our state, we knew Convoy of Hope would be an incredible partner,” explained Liquid Church Outreach Director Kristin Hosen in an earlier interview with CP.

“Sure enough, they responded with essential relief supplies that would support our community during the pandemic. We are one of many organizations in New Jersey that Convoy of Hope has partnered with to help those most affected by this pandemic."