NJ megachurch distributes 26,000 pounds of relief supplies in Easter baskets

A New Jersey-based multisite megachurch is distributing approximately 26,000 pounds of relief supplies including food, toilet paper, and hygiene kits on Easter weekend.

Liquid Church is working with Convoy of Hope to distribute the supplies, which are being stored at their Parsippany campus and organized into emergency relief kits that are wrapped in Easter baskets or boxes.

On Saturday morning, the kits were picked up by those who registered at the church’s website by filling out an “Emergency Relief Request.”

Then on Easter Sunday, some 40 church volunteer drivers will distribute the baskets to senior citizens and other families in quarantine.

In addition to the aforementioned supplies, other items in the relief kits include bottled water, bleach, diapers, paper towels, and wipes.

Liquid Church Outreach Director Kristin Hosen told The Christian Post that they had been talking with Convoy of Hope for about a year about how to “serve those on the fringes of our community.”

“When we saw how COVID-19 was starting to impact our state, we knew Convoy of Hope would be an incredible partner,” Hosen said.

“Sure enough, they responded with essential relief supplies that would support our community during the pandemic. We are one of many organizations in New Jersey that Convoy of Hope has partnered with to help those most affected by this pandemic.”

Brooke LeMunyon, senior communications coordinator for Liquid Church, told CP that the weekend relief supplies distribution is part of their service to the community.

“As people who love Christ, it’s our joy to serve our neighbors across New Jersey in any way we can during this crisis. When it seems like everything is driving us to isolation, we still get to unite as the Church,” LeMunyon said.

“While our weekly new normal is virtual community, we are also committed to loving and caring for the various needs of our church and neighbors during this time.”

In addition to moving their worship services online to follow guidelines on social distancing, many churches are carrying out charitable actions to help combat the coronavirus pandemic.

For example, last month the Washington National Cathedral donated 5,000 N95 masks to two medical facilities in the District of Columbia metropolitan area.

“They had been acquired after a previous health scare, stored away in the Cathedral crypt and forgotten,” the cathedral said on its Facebook page. “Current CDC guidelines, and the manufacturer, concluded the masks were still good since they had never been opened. We're hoping it's a small step in helping to protect the people who need it most.”