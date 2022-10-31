'Celebrity Evangelist' shares evidence of God’s existence with ‘Halloween’ Director John Carpenter

Pastor Dylan Novak, who goes by the name "Celebrity Evangelist" on social media, said he recently shared evidence of God's existence with horror film creator John Carpenter.

Novak, who's a youth pastor at Henard's Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in Rogersville, Tennessee, has also devoted his life to sharing the Gospel with celebrities.

The minister shared on social media one of his most recent encounters with Carpenter, the director of the horror film “Halloween,” when he talked to him about Christianity.

“In 1998, Mr. Carpenter told BigO magazine, ‘I’m an atheist, but I have a great fascination with this issue — over God and whether there is one or not. I come to (my belief) personally for my own reasons and my own decisions. But I respect anybody who believes anything, I don’t have the ultimate answers about anything,’” Novak shared in a recent Facebook post.

Since 2015, the evangelist has thought a lot about celebrities who are questioning faith and prayed that God would allow him to have an opportunity to witness to them about Christ. He realized that a good way to make a connection with famous celebrities would be to talk to them during autograph signings.

Novak said he first met Carpenter in 2018 and gave him a Bible and a letter.

“Just a couple weeks ago, I had the privilege of getting to meet him again,” Novak wrote. “I brought up the interview from above, which he said was where he still stood spiritually. I told him the reason we came to meet him was to bring facts and evidence about the issue of God so that he had historical and scientific evidence to research.”

The evangelist gave the famous director Lee Strobel's books, The Case for a Creator, The Case for Christ and The Case for Faith, as resources. Novak also left tracts and a letter with Carpenter.

Christian author and former investigative journalist Lee Strobel regularly interviews scholars and experts around the country and worldwide to help his readers trust the validity of the Bible.

Novak asked his followers to “please be praying that Mr. Carpenter accepts the truth of Jesus before it is eternally too late.”

The evangelist and his family regularly travel to celebrity signings use the opportunity to witness. According to Novak's website, the first celebrity he shared the Gospel with was Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Famer James Taylor. He researched what he believed and "saw that he was agnostic, but would be open to listening if anyone took the time to share with him."

“I decided to write him a personal letter explaining the Gospel in case I didn't have much time to talk with him,” Novak recounted. “Long story short, God worked a miracle where I was able to meet James that day. We had a very nice conversation which ended with him telling me that he would treasure that gift and read everything I gave him.”

Novak's website adds, “Sharing the Gospel with Hollywood is a forgotten mission field and a much needed one. Since this ministry began, God has opened the door for me to share the Gospel with over 700 celebrities, and several life changing decisions have been made!”