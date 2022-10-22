Christians warn Disney star Vanessa Hudgens against practicing witchcraft amid new movie

Christian leaders are warning of the dangers of witchcraft after Disney star Vanessa Hudgens announced a new unscripted movie about her "spiritual witchcraft journey" as she has been outspoken about her communication with the dead for some time now.

Titled "Dead Hot: Season Of The Witch," Hudgens can be seen alongside her friend and musician GG Magreem undergoing a 90-minute exploration of the "supernatural" in Salem, Massachusetts. The film is currently in post-production.

Hudgens and Magree teamed up with Bunim-Murray Productions to film their eight-day journey in Salem.

According to Variety, the reality film is described as an "intimate journey into the supernatural realm" that serves as a "coming-of-age story that explores identity, feminine power and sisterhood."

Christians familiar with the occult believe it's dangerous for Hudgens and Magreem to engage with forces of the unseen realm.

Ted Baehr, the founder of Movieguide and the Christian Film & Television Commission, a nonprofit organization dedicated to redeeming the values of the mass media, told The Christian Post that Hudgens "needs to discover the truth of Jesus Christ to reach her goals and desires" of connecting with the spiritual realm instead of chasing darkness.

"Having grown up in the entertainment industry, with parents who were stars (my father starred in 62 movies), I engaged in all aspects of paganism, until four women who had come to know Jesus Christ at the New York Madison Square Garden Billy Graham Crusade in the 1950s helped me to know Jesus Christ in the 1970s," Baehr said.

"What I found was that none of the people in the many new age, pagan and occult spheres liked each other; in fact, they hated each other. So, the Love of Jesus Christ was refreshing."

Baehr contends that Hudgens' exploration of witchcraft will never truly satisfy her.

"All the false religions and occult practices failed ultimately to deliver because the Adversary promises but never really delivers. In contrast, Jesus Christ always delivers on his great promises, such as His promise to give each of us a more abundant life and freedom," he maintained.

"We need to pray for her."

Once entrenched in the occult and Satanism, evangelist and author John Ramirez warns against practices that might seem innocent or alluring, especially during Halloween. He said they only serve to open the door to dark forces.

"Unveil the darkness," Ramirez told CP about Hudgens' new movie.

Mike Signorelli, pastor of V1 Church in New York City, who has previously warned about "demonic" content in Disney movies, told Faithwire that "Satan is on a mission to normalize the demonic."

"[B]ecause the more influencers and people that he can get to normalize the demonic, the easier it is to get the masses to receive it in their lives," Signorelli said. "So, this is a concerted effort. If you're a Christian, if you're a believer, and if you have discernment, it's very obvious to see."

"All throughout Scripture, witchcraft actually shows up as counterfeit comfort and counterfeit power," he added. "It's always going to show up in a form to make you think, 'Oh, this is how I'm going to meet the love of my life. This is how I'm going to prosper financially. This is how I'm going to excel in life.' It always comes in the form of success."

The actress first revealed her obsession with talking to ghosts on "The Kelly Clarkson Show." Hudgens claimed she had a "gift" of speaking and hearing from the dead.

"I remember getting ready for school when I was 8 years old, and there was ... those duck [pulltoys]," she recalled. "It's a toy. There was one of those on the dining room table, and I started walking, and it just started going alongside me.

"And I kind of shut it down for a while because it's scary," she added. "The unknown is scary … but I recently was like, 'no, this is a gift and something that I have the ability to do,' so I'm going to lean into it."

The "High School Musical" actress claims she once talked to a ghost while in a cemetery in the dark of night.

"I was sitting at a tombstone in a graveyard with my best friend," Hudgens recalled. "And we found this one tombstone of a spirit that we were told was very playful. So, I turned [the Spirit box] on, and I'm like, 'Hi, Sam. I'm Vanessa.'"

Julie Pizzi, the president of Bunim-Murray Productions, told Faithwire that Hudgens and Magreem have "been doing little spells since they were kids" and "really interested in that world."

"As we got to know them, we realized that their curiosity in connecting with the spirit realm and paranormal and supernatural exploration was so much deeper than ghost hunting," Pizzi said. "It's an exploration in the spiritual realm. It's a lot about self-love, and them finding their inner strength and power."