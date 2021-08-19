Former Satanist says he converted to Christianity after having out-of-body experience in Hell

Worshipping the devil, practicing witchcraft and delving into the occult world for decades alongside family members who were practicing witches are all memories ex-satanist John Ramirez has of the life he lived for 35 years before turning to God.

Ramirez, who is now 57 and an evangelist, said he will never forget the night 22 years ago when he made the decision to “walk with the Lord Jesus Christ.”

On that evening in 1999, Ramirez said that God gave him a "life-altering, out-of-body experience" in which he transcended from his bodily form and went on a train that he knew was traveling to "Hell rapidly.”

In a recent interview, Ramirez told The Christian Post that during his out-of-body experience, he remembers sitting on a train for what seemed like the “longest and fastest” ride of his life.

He recalled an unexplainable fear because the train banged into something suddenly, which he called "the pits of Hell.”

Immediately following the crash, after what felt like a few short minutes, Ramirez said he returned to his body. That is when he said he realized God was giving him a “second chance to live” his life “serving the Lord, not the devil.”

“I was fully conscious on the train, and the train was packed with other people. But their faces were blurred. So I couldn’t see their faces, but I heard their wailing and I could feel their fear because we all knew we were on our way to somewhere we could not return, Hell,” Ramirez said. “I don’t know what happened to all the other people that were on the train with me, but all I know is that when I returned back to earth, God was giving me a second chance to repent from my wicked ways.”

Although it has been nearly two decades since Ramirez experienced what he describes as an out-of-body encounter with Hell, he still finds it hard to talk about what happened.

He believes what he experienced was “very real" and that all the words on earth are not enough to fully describe what he witnessed that night.

Following that night in 1999, Ramirez has devoted the past two decades to preaching the holy Gospel and sharing his testimony globally. He is also author of the book Out of the Devil's Cauldron: A Journey from Darkness to Light.

Ramirez launched John Ramirez Ministries, which offers multiple programs, books and courses on spiritual warfare. He said the goal of his work is to fight against preternatural evil forces, evil spirits or demons and leading those who have involvement with the occult world to find hope, solace and faith in Jesus Christ.

Through his ministry, Ramirez has made appearances in various regions to share his testimony. Ramirez was first introduced to the occult at the age of 8 by his Puerto Rican parents, who practiced Santeria. The belief system blends spirit worship and animal sacrifice with aspects of Roman Catholic teaching.

Ramirez often shares with others how he was once trained to be part of a satanic cult by witches and warlocks and how he became a high-ranking satanic priest in New York City — casting powerful witchcraft spells and "controlling entire regions."

Eventually, Ramirez said he sold his soul to the devil in a “diabolical, blood-soaked ritual."

In his testimony, Ramirez shares how he would actively “recruit souls” into this “unholy kingdom” by “haunting” the bars and clubs of New York City by night to find his “next victims.”

“The love of Jesus Christ is in my heart and what He has done in my life is truly supernatural,” Ramirez told CP. “There are a lot of people who have been hurt by witchcraft and demonic forces, and I am here now to set others free because God freed me."

"I am free in Christ," he added. "I know my purpose, and my mind is not overly captivated by evil strongholds of the enemy and by things that are not of this world.”

Ramirez said he believes the devil “makes life easier and gives people faster results." That is what he said drew him to follow and serve Satan. However, he warns that people often do not think about what will happen when they “sell their soul to the devil.”

“People want a microwave-effect," he detailed. "They don’t want to wait. And when I was in the devil's kingdom, everything was like a microwave: you put in and you get right away. But there’s always a price to pay later with yourself."

For Ramirez, it is a special and worthy experience to put his patience in God. He stressed that "when someone sells their soul to the devil, they are really giving away their time.”

“Everyone’s soul belongs to God, and no one truly sells their soul to the devil because their soul will always belong to God, their Creator," he said. "But, selling your soul to the devil is another way of saying you are devoting your focus, allegiance and time to the devil."

But even people who sell their soul to the devil, Ramirez added, will have to "face God at the end of time in the final judgment."

"God has the final say," he said.

Ramirez recently made a guest appearance in California. He shared a sermon, his testimony and participated in a question-and-answer session for an audience at the “Explosive Spiritual Warfare & The Prophetic” event livestreamed on YouTube on July 17.

At the event, Ramirez shared with viewers that California is one of the places he believes God is calling him. He said he knows in his spirit that "God has plans for California.”

“There’s a spirit of pride and religion that are running Hollywood, and the altar of Satan is [located] in Hollywood,” he said as a response to an audience member’s question. “We are going to take Hollywood back from California.”

“We are taking the devil’s territory back from California, and God’s going to evict a lot of churches in California. He’s going to give them an eviction notice because they left their post,” he argued. “Hollywood is going to start doing Christian movies like you’ve never seen it before.”

The "post” that Ramirez referred to he said is “the place where God has called each of his followers to go.” He advised churches to “never leave your post because God never created anyone to run [from where he is calling them to go].”

Coming from a past lifestyle where he attended church in the daytime and practiced witchcraft at night, Ramirez told the crowd that they could be a generation of people who know how to “fight, shake, dismantle and uproot the demonic assignment of their lives.”

“Truthfully, a religious spirit is a demonic spirit. The spirit of religion is a spirit that is a cancer that is killing the Church within and the devil is into religion,” he contends. “The only way you can have Jesus is when you have a real encounter. ... The fight has been won at the cross. Jesus said, ‘It is finished,’ which means [He] did everything to fight your fight.”

Ramirez said confronting his past is never an easy feat. He believes "many Christians run from where God is calling them to go by sweeping their assignment from God under the rug.” Many, he preached, have been “running away and not confronting the demonic devil in front of themselves.”