Identity theft charges against Tennessee pastor dropped

Criminal charges leveled against a Tennessee pastor who once competed on “American Idol” and “The Voice” have been dropped, though he still faces similar charges in Georgia.

Late last month, charges of identity theft and theft of merchandise made against Pastor Steven Flockhart of 901 Church of Millington were dropped, according to the Memphis-based Fox 13.

According to court records, the charges were dropped because "the prosecutor or plaintiff has decided to abandon the prosecution or lawsuit," reported Fox 13.

Although the charges in Tennessee have been dropped, Flockhart still reportedly faces similar charges in Cherokee County, Georgia, according to the church watchdog group MinistryWatch.

Last year, Flockhart was accused of opening a credit card account with a fellow church member that was meant only for ministry expenses but then used it for private expenses.

In September of last year, the church member reportedly found that his credit score had dropped and that he had a balance of about $6,400 on the credit card. The victim alleged that Flockhart had confessed.

Flockhart was arrested last November.

Scott Hibbard, a former member of 901 Church, told Fox 13 last November that he was “really disappointed” in Flockhart and that his alleged crime “crosses so many lines.”

“We really liked the church and thought it was a great place to fit in,” said Hibbard. “I was very disappointed. I’m frustrated with it because we're Christ followers, and to see this happen to someone else. It’s like, ‘What? Why?’”

901 Church leadership posted a statement on Facebook last year, saying they were “aware of the recent allegations against Pastor Stevie Flockhart made by Dana Mark McCall.”

“While we do not find the allegations factual, we believe that vindication is from God and stand firm in His sovereignty and truth,” stated the church. “Please pray for our pastor and his family, for the hearts of those who seek to attack him and the church, and the community.”

The statement went on to quote the words of Jewish leader Gamaliel, as found in Acts 5:38-39, which reads: “Therefore, in the present case I advise you: Leave these men alone! Let them go! For if their purpose or activity is of human origin, it will fail. But if it is from God, you will not be able to stop these men; you will only find yourselves fighting against God.”