Imprisoned Chinese church leader refuses to confess to 'fraud' over tithing for release

Hao Ming, a leader with the Deyang Qingcaodi Reformed Church who was imprisoned under charges of “fraud” after his house church refused to join China’s state-controlled body that regulates Protestant churches, has refused to confess his “crimes” and accept the charges in exchange for his release.

According to an update from China Aid, a U.S.-based Christian rights organization, authorities with the Chinese Communist Party are urging Hao Ming, an elder with Deyang Qingcaodi Reformed Church, to confess and accept the charges, assuring release if he changes lawyers. However, he has declined the proposal.

Hao Ming and another church elder, Wu Jiannan, were detained by Deyang police on Nov. 17, 2021, along with several church members. Two days later, both elders were criminally detained on fraud charges, while the others were released.

On Dec. 25, 2021, their families received arrest notices also alleging fraud. In early December 2022, their trial commenced at the Jinyang District Court in Deyang City, facing fraud charges involving approximately 560,000 yuan (around $79,150).

Following legal efforts, the Sichuan Provincial High Court reviewed the case, leading to the Deyang City People’s Procuratorate amending the indictment on Aug. 25, 2023. The charged amount was reduced to 100,130 yuan (about $14,152), potentially lowering the statutory punishment from over 10 years to a minimum of three years.

According to China Aid, authorities previously approached Hao Ming’s family, hoping to “persuade him to confess, accept the charges, and change his lawyer, assuring that he would be released immediately,” China Aid said.

“The officials also expressed their desire for Elder Hao Ming to see their good intentions. Elder Hao Ming stated that this was a test from God, and he would not betray God. The tithe conforms to the fundamental teaching of the Holy Bible, a matter of great importance, and he would not compromise his loyalty to God.

Despite a strong desire to be released and feelings of loneliness, he believes he can overcome these challenges. There is no way for him to confess or accept the charges … He expressed gratitude to God for granting him such honor in his old age, providing a fulfilling conclusion to his otherwise incomplete life.”

In a previous update, China Aid revealed that Hao Ming has been denied access to the Bible and other believers in prison. The elder reportedly recites the Apostle’s Creed silently every Sunday, "believing his time on Earth is so short in comparison to eternity."

In its annual persecution report for 2022, China Aid warned of an increase in "fraud" charges against house church pastors and leaders in mainland China that allege the practice of tithing and offerings in churches is illegal.

Bob Fu, leader of ChinaAid, emphasized that these charges are often a guise for religious persecution.

"Under the fabricated charge of 'fraud,' many Christians faced harsh persecution," Fu told the AP.

In China, religions considered "foreign," such as Christianity, Islam, and Tibetan Buddhism, are subjected to significant persecution.

While the Chinese government allows Christian worship, it limits this to state-sanctioned churches. Despite this, many Christians choose to gather in house churches to practice their faith with less government oversight. Yet, in recent years, persecution by the Chinese authorities have intensified against these house churches.

In 2018, Chinese President Xi Jinping implemented a five-year plan aimed at the "Sinicization of Christianity." This initiative requires government-approved churches to demonstrate loyalty to the Communist Party, its leaders, and its ideologies.

As a result of this policy, numerous house churches have been shut down through various methods, including forced evictions and arrests.

In November, Ding Zhongfu, an elder in Ganquan church, was forcibly detained by five police officers who conducted an interrogation and searched the apartment Ding shared with his wife, Ge Yunxia, and their young daughter. Din is now in custody on fraud allegations.

China is ranked No. 16 on Open Doors' 2023 World Watch List of the countries where it's most difficult to be a Christian.