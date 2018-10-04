Chip and Joanna Gaines Invite Christian Entertainment to Perform at Silos Fall Festival

Expand | Collapse (Photo:Instagram/Joanna Gaines) Chip and Joanna Gaines pose for a photo at a U2 concert on May 27, 2017.

Chip and Joanna Gaines are gearing up to host their annual fall festival "Silobration" and the popular couple announced that this year's event will feature Christian entertainment.

Silobration is a free annual celebration for families that features vendors, food trucks and daytime activities. Slated for Oct. 18–20, Christian duo Johnnyswim and Drew Holcomb will be performing in concert on Friday and Saturday nights. The concerts will be the only ticketed Silobration events.

"From day one when we bought this place, our heart was for when people come here, and when you guys leave, your hearts are full of hope," Joanna Gaines said at last year's festival.

Chip Gaines took to social media to announce the performance by his friends Johhnyswim. The husband-and-wife led musical group consists of Abner Ramirez and Amanda Sudano, daughter of the late Donna Summer.

"These 2.. Wow! If u haven't seen @JOHNNYSWIM in concert, PLEASE do urself a favor. They may be 'the next big thing' but to jo&me, they're much more than that. They're inspiring, & they're our friends. If u need a place to see them come hang with us @ this years #silobration in Waco!" Gaines said in a Twitter post.

Along with the annual festival, the Gaines have also recently invited a pastor and his congregation to hold their Sunday services on the lawn of Magnolia Market at the Silos.

Pastor Jimmy Dorrell and his congregation at Church Under the Bridge regularly meet under a Texas highway bridge for Sunday services but due to construction, they're being forced to relocate. The Gaines offered Dorrell the use of the lawn at their Magnolia Market at the Silos for services, free of charge.

They likewise generously donated $51,000 to the church's Mission Waco's nonprofit grocery store, Jubilee Market.

Chip and Joanna Gaines stunned fans in September 2017 when they announced that they were canceling "Fixer Upper" after five successful seasons.

Along with being home renovation gurus and reality TV stars, the Gaineses own Magnolia Homes, a remodeling and design business in Waco. They also have a retail shop called Magnolia Market at the Silos (which draws up to 40,000 visitors a week), as well as paint, rug, wallpaper and furniture lines, a real estate company, a quarterly magazine, a luxury vacation rental, and a restaurant.

The couple continues to renovate homes with their company Magnolia Design and Construction, which they've operated for over 15 years. The Gaines do all of that, while raising their newborn son, Crew, along with their four other children, Drake, 13, Ella Rose, 12, Duke, 9, and Emmie Kay, 8.