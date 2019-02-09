Chris Pratt says Christian faith is saving him from 'lion's den' of fame: 'It will kill you'

Actor Chris Pratt credits his Christian faith with saving him from Hollywood's “lion’s den” of fame. A force, he said, that has the power to “kill” its victims.

During an interview on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" Pratt was asked: “Do you ever feel like you're in the lion's den by being a celebrity in the public eye?”

The actor responded with a quote from his pastor about the pressures of fame and struggle to maintain humility: “If the spotlight that is shining on you is brighter than the light that's within you, it will kill you.”

“And you see it all the time,” he said, calling stardom “a real bright spotlight.”

“Sometimes just having a self to share is what kills you, because there's nothing left,” Pratt continued. “So you have to have a light to share. A light that's just a bright as any of these lights. Then you can survive and then you can save some of yourself and not give it all away. It's true.”

The Lego Movie actor also revealed that he has just completed a 21-day Daniel Fast that he participated in through his church. "Daniel was a guy who only ate fruits, vegetables and grains," explained Pratt, adding that he was inspired by his pastor to complete it.

Pratt has been linked to Zoe Church in Los Angeles, California, which is pastored by Chad Veach. According to the church's website, Veach and his congregation completed the Daniel Fast, and the pastor extensively documented his own experience on his Instagram page.

Pratt, who regularly uses his platform to share his faith, previously revealed that Veach’s books have been helping him keep his faith strong: "I read books by my pastor, Chad Veach, in Zoe Church LA," he said in a home video posted in December. "I find his book Faith Forward Future to be very helpful!"

The 39-year-old actor recently announced his engagement to Katherine Schwarzenegger, declaring, “I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!”

The duo plans to have a “religious wedding” and want to keep God at the center of the marriage, according to People magazine.

“They’re going to want a religious wedding,” a source close to the couple said. “I know that Chris does, and I assume that she does too. God is going to be a part of this marriage.”

The same source also added that Pratt appreciates how Schwarzenegger isn’t afraid to discuss her beliefs openly: “He’s constantly around other people who have no faith or are apologetic about it, but not her. She is willing to talk about it to anyone who will listen,” the source said.

Another source told the magazine that the couple would wed soon, possibly in the upcoming summer months.

“They are one of those rare couples that you root for from the beginning. It won’t be a long engagement — Katherine has already talked about having a summer 2019 wedding,” the source said.