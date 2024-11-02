Home News Chris Pratt joins ‘Fighting Spirit’ as executive producer to honor military chaplains: ‘An honor’

Actor Chris Pratt has signed on to “Fighting Spirit: A Combat Chaplain’s Journey” as an executive producer, joining forces with director Rich Hull and former combat chaplain Justin D. Roberts.

The feature documentary, centered on the often-overlooked role of military chaplains, is set to hit theaters on Nov. 8 ahead of Veterans Day, offering audiences a rare glimpse into the sacrifices and resilience of those who tend to soldiers’ spiritual needs on the battlefield.

In a first-of-its-kind co-production with the U.S. Army Chaplain Corps, the project traces the emotional journey of chaplains from multiple eras, specifically beginning with the poignant tale of Father Emil Kapaun, an Army chaplain and Medal of Honor recipient.

Father Kapaun, who continued his ministry under harrowing conditions as a prisoner-of-war during the Korean War, died in captivity in 1951 after inspiring countless soldiers with his steadfast faith and courage. After his remains were identified seven decades later, his story found renewed significance, symbolizing the broader narrative of the 419 U.S. military chaplains who have given their lives in service.

The film follows not only the legacy of chaplains like Kapaun, but also the transformative journey of a younger chaplain, portrayed as a modern successor reflecting on the legacy of those who came before him.

“I’m so excited for audiences to see this film theatrically on Veterans Day,” Chris Pratt said, according to Deadline. “The work done by combat chaplains to support our soldiers through issues of life and death on the frontlines is truly extraordinary, and to be part of celebrating this story of a chaplain’s journey in such a cinematic way is an honor.”

Distribution veteran Scott Kennedy and his company, Falling Forward Films, have also come on board to support the theatrical release. With a planned release in over 20 major U.S. markets, including Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and Dallas, "Fighting Spirit" aims to reach a broad audience.

Hull, who also co-wrote and produced the film alongside Daniel Schnider, applauded the opportunity of working with Pratt. “Chris Pratt is an icon of the big screen, and to see him spark to our film so genuinely is an incredible compliment. We’re so grateful to partner with him, along with Scott Kennedy, Bryce Campbell, and our friends at Falling Forward Films, to bring this unique story to theaters on November 8th.”

According to the Department of Defense, there is a significant shortage of military chaplains across the U.S., particularly for Catholic servicemembers. This shortage has become increasingly challenging, as many chaplains are retiring faster than they can be replaced, and recruitment struggles to keep pace.

Pratt, known for “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Parks & Recreation,” has been open about his Christian beliefs and how they've guided him throughout his life. Pratt and his family attend Zoe Church, pastored by Chad Veach.

In an interview with Men’s Health, the actor said that while he loves God, he takes issue with the ways people have misused religion for evil purposes.

“I think there’s a distinction between being religious — adhering to the customs created by man, oftentimes appropriating the awe reserved for who I believe is a very real God — and using it to control people, to take money from people, to abuse children, to steal land, to justify hatred. Whatever it is. The evil that’s in the heart of every single man has glommed on to the back of religion and come along for the ride,” he said.

In response to the backlash Pratt has received for his faith, Joe Rogan, who has the No. 1 most-listened-to podcast, commented that people in Hollywood are “terrified that if they step outside the lines,” they will experience criticism and ostracization from their overwhelmingly progressive and secular colleagues.

“Chris Pratt gets in trouble because he’s Christian,” Rogan remarked, explaining that the adverse treatment Pratt has received is unwarranted. He described the actor as “the nicest ... guy I’ve ever met in my life.” ... He's done nothing. He’s so nice.”

“He’s kind of outside of the lines in terms of his ideology. He’s a Christian and pretty open about it,” he added. “Because of that, they attack him. It’s something so simple, like, he just believes in Jesus and he … likes to be a good person.”