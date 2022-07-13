Christian director Andy Erwin encourages Chris Pratt to 'keep standing for Jesus'

Award-winning director Andrew Erwin took to social media to encourage actor Chris Pratt, who recently said that his faith in God has less to do with man-made religion and is more about his own walk with the Lord.

Erwin took to Instagram this month to support Pratt after the Hollywood star received criticism for saying that he's "not a religious person."

Erwin shared a photo of the Men's Health magazine cover, which showed Pratt holding up what looks like a beer and a barbeque spatula. He called it a "great interview."

"Really admire how this guy represents truth in love," the filmmaker wrote. "Uses his platform to point people to a very real God, not religion. I think criticism on either side, a lot of times, is the sign you are doing something right, not wrong."

Erwin is one of the brothers from the successful Christian filmmaking duo The Erwins Brothers and is known for the Hollywood blockbuster films "American Underdog" and "I Can Only Imagine."

Pratt has faced criticism in the mainstream media over the years for an alleged association with the Los Angeles branch of the Australia-based global megachurch Hillsong, which has faced various scandals in recent years.

In his interview, the performer clarified that he "never went to Hillsong."

"I've never actually been to Hillsong. I don't know anyone from that church," the 43-year-old actor shared.

In 2019, actress Ellen Page criticized Pratt for attending the "infamously anti-LGBTQ" Hillsong Church in Los Angeles. Page is a biologically female trans-identified Hollywood star who now goes by the name Elliot.

Pratt attends Zoe Church, led by Pastor Chad Veach. At the time of the backlash, he clarified that his church "opens their doors to absolutely everyone."

In his post, Erwin said he has visited Zoe Church and knows Pastor Chad Veach.

"Both are super solid," Erwin wrote about Pratt and Veach.

"Keep standing for Jesus, Pratt. Behind you 100%," Erwin declared.

In the interview for the July/August cover story of Men's Health, Pratt maintained that although many know him for being a Christian, he is "not a religious person" and believes religion has been "oppressive."

Pratt told the outlet that he doesn't attend Zoe Church exclusively and said his daughter was baptized at a Catholic church in Santa Monica where his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, worshiped as a child.

The sometimes vulgar "Guardians of the Galaxy" actor said he found it amazing that he became the "face of religion" in the mainstream media.

"I didn't know that I would kind of become the face of religion when really I'm not a religious person," Pratt explained. "I think there's a distinction between being religious — adhering to the customs created by man, oftentimes appropriating the awe reserved for who I believe is a very real God — and using it to control people, to take money from people, to abuse children, to steal land, to justify hatred."

The father of three said his relationship with God is more personal.

"Whatever it is. The evil that's in the heart of every single man has glommed on to the back of religion and come along for the ride," he added.