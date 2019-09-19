Chris Pratt tells far left and far right to quit the divisiveness: 'Under God we’re indivisible'

Actor Chris Pratt posted a poem filled with social commentary about how divided America is and calling for unity.

The "hot new poem" he said he found notes the "madness" and rage in America as people are caught up in extreme politics and the media exacerbates the division.

The “Jurassic World” star posted on Instagram, "DING-DONGS/Ding to the left. Dong to the right. The reverberations swell/ Ding dong! Ding dong! They clang the outrage bell.

“The media plays them like a fiddle Drowning out the healthy middle. Pick your tribe. State your name DISREGARD: WE’RE ALL THE SAME!"

The poem also states: “Skewering truths, spewing sewage, leading mobs of frenzied voices, With two choices, red or blue, And key points to regurgitate.

" ... Ask yourself the question: who profits from my rage?

" ... We’re His children despite race, creed, preference or age. Under God we’re indivisible. To stay United is our duty."

Pratt is an outspoken Christian and has made it a goal to share his faith with others. The "Guardians of the Galaxy" actor recently accepted the Generation Award at this year's MTV Movie and TV Awards and used the platform to share nine points of advice, which was loaded with Christian guidance.

Over 390,000 people thanked Pratt for the Instagram post with likes. Pratt’s “Avengers: Infinity War” co-star Josh Brolin even told the actor that the poem was “amazing.”

Others pleaded with Pratt to stay out of politics.

On July 4, along with a photo of the Declaration of Independence Pratt took to Instagram with some of his other thoughts on America.

“I personally believe it’s important to reflect upon the idea of America. Any institution made by humans is bound to be imperfect. But it is our responsibility to strive to improve, to form a ‘more perfect union.’”

The Virginia native shared what he believes everyone can do to come together despite differences.

“What can we do? How can we heal this growing divide? I feel like recognizing the fact that nobody is perfect is a start. It allows us to judge less, to realize despite our differences we have common ground And what is our common ground? In the words of Abraham Lincoln, ‘We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.’ Sounds good to me!” Pratt said.