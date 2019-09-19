Entertainment | Thursday, September 26, 2019
Chris Pratt tells far left and far right to quit the divisiveness: 'Under God we’re indivisible'

Chris Pratt tells far left and far right to quit the divisiveness: 'Under God we’re indivisible'

By Jeannie Law, Christian Post Reporter
Chris Pratt accepts the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Award Generation Award and shares nine important tips for his fans to remember, June 18, 2016. | (Screenshot: YouTube)

Actor Chris Pratt posted a poem filled with social commentary about how divided America is and calling for unity.

The "hot new poem" he said he found notes the "madness" and rage in America as people are caught up in extreme politics and the media exacerbates the division.

The “Jurassic World” star posted on Instagram, "DING-DONGS/Ding to the left. Dong to the right. The reverberations swell/ Ding dong! Ding dong! They clang the outrage bell.

“The media plays them like a fiddle Drowning out the healthy middle. Pick your tribe. State your name DISREGARD: WE’RE ALL THE SAME!"

The poem also states: “Skewering truths, spewing sewage, leading mobs of frenzied voices, With two choices, red or blue, And key points to regurgitate.

" ... Ask yourself the question: who profits from my rage?

" ... We’re His children despite race, creed, preference or age. Under God we’re indivisible. To stay United is our duty."

Pratt is an outspoken Christian and has made it a goal to share his faith with others. The "Guardians of the Galaxy" actor recently accepted the Generation Award at this year's MTV Movie and TV Awards and used the platform to share nine points of advice, which was loaded with Christian guidance. 

View this post on Instagram

Dropping a hot new poem I found. DING-DONGS Ding to the left. Dong to the right. The reverberations swell. Ding dong!Ding dong! They clang the outrage bell. Ding dongs on the far right fringes Squeaking mad like rusty hinges. Ding dongs from the far left squad Fixed on answers outside God. The media plays them like a fiddle Drowning out the healthy middle. Pick your tribe. State your name DISREGARD: WE’RE ALL THE SAME! (Burdened by a sinful heart and hiding in some form of shame.) Change the channel! Don’t be late! Pundits tell you who to hate! Who’s a racist? Who’s a fake? 24 hours of news to break! Skewering truths, spewing sewage, leading mobs of frenzied voices, With two choices, red or blue, And key points to regurgitate. Echo chamber ringing, rips the fabric of society. (Followed by an ad for a pill you pop to stop anxiety.) Get your blood a pumpin’ with some whisper fueled assumption, About someone who wore somethin’ or some singled out opinion among tweeters by the billions “But this one was so outrageous And egregious and alarming!” And you’re angry for the anger in your heart that had been forming Is on the verge of boiling over And you try but are unable Like Chernobyl in your heart the chain reaction is unstable And the blood pressure is higher than the moment just before... And the next commercial thankfully Is a high blood pressure cure. There’s a rhythm to this madness If you take a sec to look One option is unplug Put down your phone pick up a book But the other option probably is more helpful and realistic Find the humor, check the facts, and try to remain optimistic. Ask yourself the question: who profits from my rage? And prevent them from lining up their pockets with that booty. We’re His children despite race, creed, preference or age. Under God we’re indivisible. To stay United is our duty.

A post shared by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on

Over 390,000 people thanked Pratt for the Instagram post with likes. Pratt’s “Avengers: Infinity War” co-star Josh Brolin even told the actor that the poem was “amazing.”

Others pleaded with Pratt to stay out of politics.

On July 4, along with a photo of the Declaration of Independence Pratt took to Instagram with some of his other thoughts on America.

“I personally believe it’s important to reflect upon the idea of America. Any institution made by humans is bound to be imperfect. But it is our responsibility to strive to improve, to form a ‘more perfect union.’”

The Virginia native shared what he believes everyone can do to come together despite differences. 

“What can we do? How can we heal this growing divide? I feel like recognizing the fact that nobody is perfect is a start. It allows us to judge less, to realize despite our differences we have common ground And what is our common ground? In the words of Abraham Lincoln, ‘We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.’ Sounds good to me!” Pratt said.

Related Articles

Sponsored

Most Popular

More In Entertainment