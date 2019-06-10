Chris Pratt feeling ‘nothing but blessed’ after marrying Katherine Schwarzenegger

Email Print Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin

Actor Chris Pratt announced that he and Katherine Schwarzenegger were wed before God and friends.

“Yesterday was the best day of our lives!” both Pratt and Schwarzenegger wrote on Instagram along with a photo of the two hand in hand sporting their custom made Giorgio Armani outfits.

The “Avengers: Infinity War” star went on to share the details of his special day.

“We became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love. It was intimate, moving and emotional. We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives,” Pratt shared.

The couple were wed in Montecito, California, on Saturday in front of close family and friends. According to People, the ceremony was attended by Pratt’s 6-year-old son Jack, Schwarzenegger’s siblings, and actor Rob Lowe with his sons Johnny and Matthew.

“We are so thankful to our families and our friends who stood with us,” Pratt wrote on social media. He also publicly expressed his gratitude to “Mr. Giorgio Armani who created a once in a lifetime dress for Katherine to wear and for me, the perfect suit. This morning we feel nothing but blessed.”

Pratt and Schwarzenegger, the oldest daughter of actor and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger and journalist Maria Shriver, have been linked together since June of 2018.

The 39-year-old actor and the 29-year-old author were spotted kissing after attending a Sunday service in California with Pratt's 5-year-old son, TMZ reported in July.

Both Pratt and Schwarzenegger have been vocal about their faith in public forums. The lifestyle blogger was raised Catholic but in recent years has attended nondenominational Christian churches with her mother, brother Patrick, and now with Pratt.

Pratt, who starred in "Guardians of the Galaxy," has made it a goal to share his faith with others. The actor recently accepted the Generation Award at this year's MTV Movie and TV Awards and used the platform to share nine points of advice, which was loaded with Christian guidance.