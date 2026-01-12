Home News Chris Tomlin releases ‘Jesus Saves’ EP after chart-topping album, year of spiritual milestones

After one of the most successful and expansive years of his career, including leading worship at Charlie Kirk’s memorial service, Grammy Award-winning worship leader Chris Tomlin is opening 2026 with new music, releasing theJesus SavesEP.

The four-track project from the 53-year-old artist includes multiple expressions of the title track, a studio version, a live recording and a collaboration with the Birmingham Youth & Young Adult Fellowship Choir, along with “He Has Done Great Things,” featuring fellow worship leader Phil Wickham.

In a statement, the Texas native said his latest project is part of his mission to “Help give people a voice to worship God.”

The new EP follows Tomlin’s 18th studio album, The King Is Still the King, which delivered the largest global streaming week of his career upon its release in late September and debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Christian/Gospel Albums chart.

The album’s single “How Good It Is” became Tomlin’s biggest radio debut since 2020, finishing the year in the Top 5 on Christian radio and reaching No. 2 on the Mediabase Audience Chart.

The album also featured a revival of what scholars consider the oldest known Christian hymn. Working with Ben Fielding, Tomlin co-wrote “The First Hymn” using the original 35 words and melody discovered on an ancient papyrus dating to around A.D. 200.

“These lyrics are literally 1,800 years old,” Tomlin previously told The Christian Post of the song. “They were written by a small band of believers who probably lost their lives for their faith. And now, we get to sing them again.”

“It’s not my song, it belongs to the Church,” he said. “Just think about that: 1,800 years ago, people were singing these same words. There’s no other music with this kind of history. Country can’t touch it. Hip-hop can’t touch it. The music of the Church has been echoing since the beginning.”

“We’re just the next in line carrying the torch forward,” he added.

Over his career, the Texas native has earned 21 No. 1 radio singles, 30 Top 10 hits and more than 158 weeks at No. 1 on Christian charts, along with a Grammy Award, multiple Billboard Music Awards and 30 Dove Awards.

And more than two decades into his career, Tomlin earned a Platinum certification for “Holy Forever,” his 21st No. 1 single, in 2025. In September, he stood before tens of thousands inside State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, to open the service honoring slain Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk.

Standing before an audience of dignitaries, politicians and mourners, he began with one of Kirk’s favorite hymns, “How Great Is Our God,” and later, “Holy Forever.”

“I was so moved,” Tomlin told CP the day after he led worship. “For Jesus to be proclaimed so boldly throughout that whole day … what an awakening moment in our nation. It felt like a shift, something people have been praying for.”

Ahead of the memorial, Tomlin said he’d met an Uber driver who confirmed just how far the ripple had spread. “He told me, ‘Man, that thing that happened to Charlie, it woke me up. I’m getting baptized this Sunday,’” the artist said. “And I just thought, how many others across the country are feeling the same thing? It’s undeniable. God’s doing something.”

Tomlin also served as executive producer for the film “The Last Supper,” contributing the song “No Greater Love” as the end-credits track, and appeared on the soundtrack of Amazon Prime Video’s series House of David with “After Your Heart,” a collaboration with Ben Fielding and Benjamin William Hastings.

"Worship is so much more right than singing; it's our life and devotion to God," Tomlin told CP. "This movie can unlock that for people. It can unlock the heart for God … and hopefully increase people's faith. People are going to be inspired, and their faith is going to be energized. What a beautiful thing to help be a part of that."

Tomlin also told CP that the scale of his recent success coincides with what he sees as a renewed spiritual hunger among audiences.

“There’s a hunger I haven’t felt in a while,” he said. “People are coming hungry, wanting to connect with God. It feels like we’re in a real moment, an awakening.”