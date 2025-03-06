Home News Chris Tomlin says God 'orchestrated' collaboration with 'The Last Supper' movie: 'Going to move people'

Chris Tomlin, the Grammy Award-winning artist behind some of modern worship's most beloved anthems, believes worship is more about seeing than singing.

"I've always thought that if I can help people see the mercy of God, the goodness of God, the grace of God, then they can't help but sing," the 52-year-old artist told The Christian Post. "I always say, the more you see, the more you sing."

Now, the "How Great is Our God" singer brings that philosophy to the big screen with "The Last Supper," his first foray into filmmaking as an executive producer.

From Pinnacle Peak Pictures, the film explores the events leading up to Jesus Christ's crucifixion through the perspectives of Peter and Judas and opens in theaters on March 14.

Filmed in Morocco and timed to coincide with the Lenten season, "The Last Supper" offers a cinematic journey through the final days of Jesus' life, culminating in His ultimate act of love and sacrifice.

Tomlin's involvement with "The Last Supper "began, unsurprisingly, with music. The artist shared how, when filmmakers approached him about contributing a song, they first invited him to an early screening of the film.

"I was instantly like, 'Wow. This is incredible,'" the Texas native recalled. "It was so beautifully and powerfully made, and I thought, 'I'd love to be a part of this in any way I can.'"

The collaboration evolved beyond the music; inspired by the film's storytelling and artistry, Tomlin took on an executive producer role, helping to bring the project to a wider audience. But music still played a central part.

"I had just written a song, "No Greater Love," based on John 15 — 'Greater love has no man than this, that he lay down his life for his friends.' I hadn't even played it for anyone yet," Tomlin explained. "When I shared it with the team, they instantly said, 'This is the song for the movie'… You'd think I had seen the movie first and then written the song, but really, God had already orchestrated that moment."

"It was one of those little God-wink moments where you're like, 'OK, I feel like I'm in the flow here. We're supposed to be together on this.'"

The artist said that while many films about Jesus focus primarily on His birth, crucifixion or resurrection, "The Last Supper" zeroes in on the pivotal moment of Jesus gathering with His disciples for one final meal.



The film also explores the perspectives of Peter and Judas, two men who, in vastly different ways, struggled with their understanding of Christ.



"To have a focus on The Last Supper, this moment, it's really interesting to me because it brings that whole week of Jesus' life into focus," Tomlin said.



"Obviously, Jesus is the central figure, but the movie lets you see the story through their eyes. How many movies have you seen that focus on Judas? Not many," he noted. "We tend to want to forget about him. But this film gives insight into what they were both wrestling with, how they were perceiving Jesus, what they were going through. I think it's going to hit people in a strong way because everyone can relate to them in some way."



For Tomlin, the film brought the scriptures to life in a special way. He drew a personal connection between the film and his own experience visiting Israel.



"The movie opens with Jesus standing before the 5,000, and from there, it carries through to the cross. But it lingers in that moment when He gathers His friends in the upper room, knowing this would be the last time," he said.



"Several years ago, I went to Israel with about 300 people, and we had these nights of worship in these different locations. It was so powerful. It was one of those moments where the black-and-white pages of the Bible became color. When you're standing at the site of the cross, singing about it, it takes it to a whole new level," he recalled.



"And when I saw this movie, it took me right back to that place. It brings the story to life in a way people aren't ready for."



A seasoned worship artist, Tomlin said that being part of "The Last Supper" felt like a natural extension of his ministry, even though it's an entirely new medium for him.



When audiences watch the film and hear "No Greater Love" over the end credits, the artist hopes they will feel the seamless connection between the song and the film's message.



"Worship is so much more right than singing; it's our life and devotion to God," Tomlin said. "This movie can unlock that for people. It can unlock the heart for God … and hopefully increase people's faith. People are going to be inspired, and their faith is going to be energized. What a beautiful thing to help be a part of that."



As the film's release date approaches, Tomlin encouraged audiences to experience "The Last Supper" in theaters rather than waiting for home viewing.



"It's so beautifully done. It's not meant to be watched on a phone," Tomlin emphasized. "There's something powerful about gathering together, watching this story unfold, and experiencing it as a community. That's what worship is about."



Tomlin contended that the film isn't just for those in the Church, stressing the film's tagline: "All are welcome at the table."



"Think about who was at that table — Peter, who would deny Jesus just hours later, and Judas, who would betray Him. And yet Jesus still invited them," he reflected. "That's the power of God's love. You don't have to have it all together. You just have to come."



"It's so much more than just having a song as a part of it. I really want to help people, I want to get the word out and help tell people about this film so people will go see it, because I think it's going to move so many people," he continued.



"Telling this never gets old. It's the greatest story ever told. I'm honored to be a part of this, because it's told such a beautiful way."



Directed by Mauro Borrelli, "The Last Supper" features an ensemble cast bringing to life key Biblical figures. Jaime Ward stars as Jesus, joined by Robert Knepper ("Prison Break") as Judas, Henry Garrett ("Silo") as Nicodemus and James Oliver Wheatley ("The Lost Pirate Kingdom") as Peter. Charlie MacGechen stars as John and James Faulkner plays Caiaphas.



Additional cast members include Daniel Fathers ("House of the Dragon") as Joseph of Arimathea, Nathalie Rapti Gomez ("Love on the Rock") as Mary Magdalene and Ben Dilloway ("Masters of the Air") as Malchus.