‘Christ in You’ movie to showcase how God’s changing lives through prophecy, miracles

The documentary “Christ in You” is set to release a new installment of its series this month that will highlight how spiritual gifts are still at work in people's lives throughout the world.

The second part of the series is scheduled to launch during a four-night digital premiere on July 16-19. “Christ in You: The Voice” captures the experiences of ordinary Christians who look to the Holy Spirit to share words from God with whomever He puts in their path.

Created by a group of millennials from Switzerland, filmmakers Andrea di Meglio and Jonas Wiprächtiger said the purpose of the movie is to show that the gifts of the spirit listed in the New Testament are still in motion today.

“These films were made to show the Body of Christ that everyone can move in the miraculous and to show the world that God is alive, transforming people through His love,” said di Meglio in a statement shared with The Christian Post.

“The devil has been using the media to spread lies, fear, and bad news. We want to use this film to spread the Gospel and to empower the body of Christ. Stories of hope like the ones shared in the ‘Christ in You’ movies could change the course of history,” he added.

Chris Bueno, CEO of Ocean Avenue Entertainment, the film’s distributor, added, “More than ever, our world needs to experience ‘Christ in You: The Voice.’ This movie inspires true hope and is the spiritual antidote for these disquieting times we live in right now.”

The film includes interviews with Pastors Bill Johnson and Kris Vallotton of Bethel Church in Redding, California; John and Lisa Bevere of Messenger International; Graham Cooke of Brilliant Book House and BrilliantTV; Bob Hazlett of Ascend Ministries; Italian Catholic priest Father Raniero Cantalamessa, and everyday people who provide wisdom in navigating toward a prophetic lifestyle.

“Christ in You” even highlights how God at work in secular European nations.

The digital premiere will stream July 16–19 an be followed by an exclusive virtual round-table discussion with faith-leaders, where viewers can ask questions about some of the miraculous things shown in the second film.

