Christian artists perform free concerts from their homes during quarantine

As Americans nationwide self-quarantine and avoid gatherings of more than 10 people, as advised by the Trump administration to combat the coronavirus, Christian artists have been using their social media platforms to offer free concerts and share music.

For King &Country

Popular duo for King & Country, Joel and Luke Smallbone, went to Luke’s cabin in Nashville, Tennessee, to host a full concert for their supporters amid the global coronavirus outbreak. The brothers used technology to their advantage and connected with their full band digitally to put on a virtual concert. They used a switchboard as each musician played from their respected areas.

“There are a lot of things that we can't do, a lot of things that we don't know, but there are also things that we do know and things that we can do. One is we can love in the face of fear, have hope and trust, we can reach out,” Joel said at the start of their “TOGETHER: A Night of Hope” concert on Friday.

“I said to someone the other day, 'thank God that we're in this time in human history where we have Amazon Prime and Facebook and FaceTime and you're able to reach out to your grandparents or reach out to someone that's hurting,' which is one of the things we're going to do this evening,” he said.

Along with performing some of their inspiring hits, for King & Country FaceTimed some friends including Emmy award-winning host Kathie Lee Gifford and gospel pioneer Kirk Franklin.

Stream the full concert below:



