Sandi Patty tests positive for coronavirus: 'This is not fake news; it’s everything they say it is'

Email Print Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

Legendary gospel singer Sandi Patty revealed Tuesday that she has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The songstress returned home to Oklahoma City last week and said she recalled feeling sick for weeks. She decided to get tested for COVID-19 and the results came back positive on Tuesday.

“Friends - Today I received confirmation that I tested positive for COVID19. I am at home and Don and I are under quarantine for the next 14 days. I’m so impressed with how our Health Department handled my case and grateful for their attentiveness. They are working so hard right now to keep us all safe,” Patty wrote along with a Facebook video message.

Patty used her diagnosis to send a clear message to anyone taking the coronavirus lightly.

“WE MUST DO OUR PART. This is not fake news. If you are not already practicing social distancing and STAYING HOME, DO SO NOW! This is what we can all do. This is how we stop the spread. God has given us faith, but He’s also given us wisdom,” she said.

“He has not given us a spirit of fear but of power, love, and of a sound mind. I will keep you posted as I can. (Oh! And cough in your elbow, not your hand)” she advised.

On Sunday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that there not be gatherings of 50 people or more for the next eight weeks to reduce the virus' spread. However, during Monday's White House press briefing alongside the Coronavirus Task Force, President Trump said people should avoid gathering in groups of more than 10 people.

After returning home, Patty said she just stayed home with her husband, Don, and avoided going to work at Crossings Community Church in Oklahoma City.

“Usually I am at Crossings Community Church during the week, and I get to work with a lot of people but as this played out, I’m thankful I wasn't around anybody at Crossings,” Patty said in the video.

“This is real. This is everything that they say that it is, and we just got to take it seriously. I'm really thankful that Don and I are first taking it seriously for ourselves,” she continued. “When we make the right choice to quarantine ourselves, not only are we protecting ourselves and thinking about ourselves. It's the right decision for everybody else too.”

In her video message, Patty said she was also thankful that her church was streaming services online.