7 ways people have responded to the coronavirus: Improved hygiene tops the list

From hoarding toilet paper to cash and hand sanitizer, Americans have been reacting in various ways to the new coronavirus pandemic. Now, a new study from the University of Southern California has offered a deeper look at just how much people think the health and economic risks from the virus has been changing the way they live, including their prayer lives.

The survey of 2,436 U.S. residents was conducted from March 10-12 by researchers at the USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences and the USC Leonard D.Schaeffer Center for Health Policy and Economics. It is among the first in the nation to examine the extent of Americans’ concerns about the outbreak.

Daniel Bennett of USC Dornsife and Wändi Bruine de Bruin of the USC Price School of Public Policy, who both led the study, believe it might help public health and policy leaders identify gaps in information and understand how the virus has affected everyday life.

“The coronavirus is both a health threat and an economic threat,” Bennett, a research assistant professor of economics at the Center for Economic and Social Research, said in a news release.

“The social distancing measures that are needed to limit transmission will also cause a lot of hardship. Many people do not feel that they can work remotely,” added Bennett who studies how people make health decisions and previously studied the 2003 SARS epidemic.

Here's a list of seven ways the study shows people believe the coronavirus has changed their behavior.