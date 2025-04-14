Home News Famous Christian artists revive third century hymn ahead of Easter

Famous Christian artists Chris Tomlin and Ben Fielding have revived a third century hymn discovered on ancient Egyptian papyrus, releasing a contemporary version of the song ahead of Easter.

Titled The First Hymn Project, the song debuted globally last Friday, with an accompanying documentary featuring scholarly insights to stream starting on Monday, according to Baptist Press.

The hymn, dating back to roughly 250 AD, was discovered a century ago among ruins in Egypt and preserved at Oxford University. Its resurrection began when John Dickson, the Jean Kvamme distinguished professor of Biblical Studies and Public Christianity at Wheaton College, recognized its historical and theological significance for contemporary Christians.

Dickson realized the hymn was notable for clearly articulating the concept of the Trinity long before the Council of Nicaea in 325 AD, which scholars regard as a significant milestone in formalizing the doctrine.

“It’s clear evidence that Christians were singing their Trinitarian beliefs from an early period,” Dickson was quoted as saying.

About one-fifth of the hymn’s original text and melody was missing from the papyrus. However, the surviving fragments revealed profound lyrics, celebrating God as “the only giver of all good gifts,” a phrase that directly contrasted similar descriptions used by pagans for Zeus.

Faced with the task of adapting the hymn for modern worship, Dickson collaborated with artists Tomlin and Fielding. Tomlin, described by Time magazine as potentially the world’s most frequently sung artist, joined Fielding, a Grammy-winning songwriter known for popular worship songs like “What A Beautiful Name” and “Mighty to Save.”

The artists combined Dickson’s translation of the original Greek text with a modern reinterpretation of the ancient melody.

“We knew that for the song to work well in a contemporary church setting, we would need to reinterpret the music, in particular, the melody,” Fielding was quoted as saying.

The final recording begins with a segment performed by an Egyptian Coptic Christian.

Dickson explained that the original melody was likely a popular tune familiar to third century pagans, possibly even used in songs worshiping false gods such as Zeus. This choice made the hymn distinctly provocative at the time.

“If you’re a believer in Zeus, this is very confronting,” Dickson pointed out, noting how the lyrics boldly positioned the Christian God as superior.

For Fielding, bringing this ancient hymn to contemporary audiences was among the most intriguing projects he had undertaken. “I had no idea that such a significant discovery lay quietly in England,” Fielding shared.

He recognized the project’s potential to connect modern worshipers directly with the experiences of early Christians who maintained their faith despite persecution.

The original Greek hymn comprised around 35 words, translated by Dickson as: “Let all be silent, the shining stars not sound forth, all rushing rivers be stilled as we sing our hymn to the Father, Son, the Holy Spirit, as all powers cry out in answer, Amen, Amen, might, praise and glory forever to our God, the only giver of all good gifts. Amen. Amen,” according to The News-Enterprise.

The collaboration also features a documentary offering deeper insights from theologians and scholars. Special screenings and concerts are scheduled at Biola University in La Mirada, California, on Monday and at the Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday.

Fielding said he was particularly inspired by the unwavering faith of third century Christians reflected in the hymn. He noted how they maintained their praise for God despite significant persecution and uncertainty about their future.