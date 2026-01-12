Home News Christian author Robert Wolgemuth dies; last moments 'an incredible gift from the Lord,' wife says

Robert Wolgemuth, a Christian author and publisher whose career spanned more than 40 years, has died at the age of 77. In a public post, his widow shared that he passed as she sang him a song, reflecting that the moment was “an incredible gift from the Lord.”

In an X post Saturday, Nancy DeMoss Wolgemuth announced that her husband, Robert, had died. Wolgemuth had previously shared in an X post last Thursday that her husband was “approaching the finish line.”

"Whenever Robert traveled any distance — perhaps driving to an appointment or an airport or flying to another city — when he reached his destination, he would text me a single word: Safe. He wanted to let me know that he had arrived. I'm writing to let you know that Robert is 'safe.' My 'DH' (dear husband) has arrived at his final destination. He is safely Home," she wrote.

Nancy Wolgemuth added that family members had gathered around her husband's side as his death was imminent: “Over the last few days, several close friends and family members have kept vigil with me around Robert’s bed, singing hymns, praying, waiting, weeping … and worshiping. His children and grandchildren (who we were able to spend time with less than a month ago) said good-bye through FaceTime.”

During her husband’s final moments early Saturday morning, she played a song titled “Come to Jesus,” which concludes with the words “And with your final heartbeat, kiss the world goodbye then go in peace, and laugh on Glory’s side and fly to Jesus, fly to Jesus, fly to Jesus and live.”

“On the phrase, ‘with your final heartbeat,’ Robert took a gasping breath,” she said.

“We watched intently, waiting to see if he would take another one. It was to be his last,” she added. Wolgemuth’s brother, who was in the hospital room with the Christian author’s widow during his final moments, remarked, “He just flew to Jesus!”

Nancy Wolgemuth characterized the final moments of her husband’s life and how they overlapped with the lyrics of the song as “a sacred, glorious moment” and “an incredible gift from the Lord.”

While she mourned the loss of her husband, she also expressed confidence that he has “never been more alive.”

She added, “This faithful, courageous, precious man of God has entered his eternal rest and reward — not because of anything he did to deserve it, but because of the magnificent, redeeming grace and love of Christ.”

“Many tears have been shed in these days. And there will be many more to come. Robert loved me in a way I had never before imagined possible,” she continued. “The Lord gave us an amazing ten years together (122 months next week!), to joyfully love and serve Him, each other, and others. Robert has been an exquisite treasure to me. It feels surreal to think of him being gone.”

After sharing her belief that “one day, in the resurrection, Robert’s body will be transformed ‘into the likeness of [Christ’s] glorious body” as promised in Philippians 3:21, she said the Steve Green song “Safely Home” has been a source of comfort following the loss of her husband. She noted that the lyrics of the song include the words: “Today there’s sorrow. But joy tomorrow. Safely home.”

Pastor Greg Laurie of the Southern California-based Harvest Christian Fellowship also shared his memories of Wolgemuth in a Facebook post on Saturday.

“Robert was a legend in Christian publishing,” Laurie said. “I was introduced to him by our mutual friend James Dobson. Robert helped bring about the New Believer’s Bible, which has literally touched millions of people around the world, as well as my book Jesus Revolution, among many others.”

In addition to touching on Wolgemuth’s legacy, Laurie shared a video clip in which Wolgemuth weighed in on Heaven and the afterlife.

“Eye has not seen, ear has not heard, neither has it entered into the heart of man, the things that God has prepared for those who love Him,” Wolgemuth said in the video. “Because we know Jesus, because we have laid our sins at the foot of the cross and he is saving us, we have something to look forward to.”

Wolgemuth asked a rhetorical question, pondering, “How does it feel when you go to bed some night and you know the next morning something amazing is going to happen?”

“The anticipation of Heaven changes everything,” he assured.

Laurie added, “It’s fascinating how Robert once described death as going to sleep, knowing you will wake up in Heaven. That is exactly what happened — he awoke in the presence of the Lord early this morning.”

According to the official website of the Revive Our Hearts Ministry, where Nancy Wolgemuth serves as founder and lead Bible teacher, Robert Wolgemuth “founded the literary agency Wolgemuth & Associates (now Wolgemuth & Wilson).” Some of his best-known books include Lies Men Believe, Gun Lap, Finish Line and the notes to the Men’s Daily Bible. His books sold over 2 million copies and earned five Silver Medallion Awards from the Evangelical Christian Publishers Association.