A Christian Call for Foster Parenting

Country singer and best-selling author Jimmy Wayne is calling on churches to do their part to help foster children.

The Tennessean reports that the singer who grew up in the foster care system and resides in Nashville, Tennessee, has challenged churches to open their home to foster children or at least donate money to their cause.

"If someone has an extra room in their house, help a kid," Wayne said. "If you have extra money, donate it to an organization that's helping these kids transition into adulthood. If you don't have money, you have time."

