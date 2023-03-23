Christian college mourns student, son of missionaries killed by drunk driver

A Christian college community in Florida is mourning the death of a student and the son of missionaries killed after being fatally struck by a car that drifted off the road as he did yardwork.

Jadon Goins, a 19-year-old freshman at Pensacola Christian College, was killed when a truck drifted onto the sidewalk and struck the teenager on Tuesday. The driver of the truck was reportedly believed to be under the influence of alcohol.

On Wednesday, the college provided The Christian Post with a copy of a statement that the school released Tuesday, outlining how emergency medical services and Escambia County Sheriff's Office personnel transported the student to a local hospital after the truck hit him.

"While receiving medical care, the student died from the injuries," PCC wrote in the statement. "Students will be assembling tonight on campus for a prayer gathering. Counseling services will be offered beginning this evening."

WEAR-TV reported Wednesday that 59-year-old Oscar Daniel Martin of Pensacola has been charged with homicide-negligent vehicular manslaughter, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Martin is believed to have been driving while under the influence of alcohol, with state troopers reportedly smelling it on him at the scene. He is currently being held in the Escambia County Jail without bond.

In response to Goins' death, PCC announced in its Eagle's Nest database for students and parents that it would fly its flag at half-staff to commemorate the student, a pastoral ministries major.

Matt and Dallita Goins, the student's parents who have been doing missionary work in Honduras since Dember 2004, shared the news of their son's death in a Tuesday Facebook post. The parents expressed to their "Honduran family" that they had "no words to express [their] deep sorrow" after learning about the accident.

"It hurts to write this but our trust is in the Lord Jesus Christ and we know that to be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord for the son of God," the parents wrote. "We trust that God wants to use this moment for His good purposes."

"We would like to be with you during this time of mourning but it's time to travel and be with our family there and be united as a family once again on this earth," the pair continued. "We feel the love from all of you. We appreciate your prayers."

Goins' death was also mourned by West Florida Baptist Church in Milton, the congregation that sent out the Goins family as missionaries with the assistance of Baptist International Missions. In a Facebook post, WFBC said Jadon Goins "was highly involved and served weekly in our First Impressions Team and children's ministry."

"We are thankful for the time God gave us on this earth with him and look forward to the day we will be reunited in the presence of our Savior," the church's post reads. "We are praying for God's grace in the midst of heartbreak."

Goins' funeral will be held at WFBC on Saturday at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family has established a scholarship fund in their son's honor to "further the education of a student or students at Pensacola Christian College pursuing Pastoral Ministry or Missions." The family asks that donations be made to the "Jadon Goins Memorial Scholarship" either by phone, mail or online.

According to a January post on the college's website, Matt and Dallita Goins also attended PCC, with the former majoring in pastoral ministries and the latter majoring in nursing. The Goinses have been a pastoring family for over 15 years at the Iglesia Bautista El Faro in Honduras.

"As the main preaching pastor at Iglesia Bautista El Faro, Matt cares for a congregation of over 300, while also teaching in the Bible institute and supervising the overall ministry of Team Honduras — outreach partnerships with Hope Children's Home for socially at-risk children and Medical Missions Outreach (MMO)," the website states. "Dallita takes time working with the ladies discipleship and ministry, while also teaching piano lessons and serving as the principal pianist for church services."

The grandfather of one of the student's friends, Jim Vail, also commented on the incident in a Tuesday Facebook post, revealing that his grandson, Landon, had worked with the now-deceased teenager on the same student work crew doing lawn maintenance.

"Jadon's parents have been serving as missionaries in Honduras, since December of 2004. Please pray for this sweet, Christian family as they mourn the loss of their nineteen year old son," Vail wrote, asking people to also pray for his grandson, who lost a friend.