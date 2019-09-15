Christian company Kingdom launches TV division run by ‘Big Bang Theory’ producer

A new faith-based studio known as Kingdom is launching its own television division that will be run by Mona Garcea, a former producer of the series “The Big Bang Theory.”

Garcea, who was also a producer on the shows “Two and a Half Men” and “Mike & Molly,” was hired by Kingdom as head of television, Deadline reports. The studio, which was launched last year by brothers Jon and Andrew Erwin, Kevin Downes and Tony Young, specializes in faith-based and inspirational entertainment. The filmmakers are the team behind the blockbuster hit movie, “I Can Only Imagine.”

“As we launch our television division with Mona, we could not be in better or more capable hands,” the Erwin brothers said in a statement. “She has been on the front line of producing some of the best-loved and most successful series on television and she has been mentored by one of the most successful producers [Chuck Lorre] in the business. We could not be more thrilled or excited to welcome Mona to the Kingdom family.”

"We continue to grow ... Mona is a rock star!" Downes wrote on Facebook.

Garcea will be responsible for “identifying and developing family entertainment” with crossover appeal. The producer will have to run her findings by the co-CEOs Downes and Jon Erwin at the studio. The Christian filmmakers have a multi-platform deal at Lionsgate.

Prior to her new gig at Kingdom, Garcea also produced all episodes of Netflix’s “Disjointed” and worked alongside Lorre, who is known as the “king of sitcoms.”

“Creating entertaining, inspirational and uplifting programming for television is what I have been dreaming about and joining forces with Jon, Andrew, Kevin and Tony at Kingdom is truly a dream come true,” Garcea said in a statement.

Kingdom Studio recently wrapped up its first feature film under the company banner. “I Still Believe,” directed by the Erwins and starring KJ Apa and Britt Robertson, is based on the life of Christian musician Jeremy Camp. The movie will be showing in theaters nationwide March 20, 2020.