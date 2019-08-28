'I Still Believe' trailer shows star-studded cast, tells true love story of Jeremy Camp

Award-winning Christian singer Jeremy Camp is gearing up for the release of a movie about his life and the new trailer released this month shows the array of Hollywood talent appointed to tell the inspiring story of love, loss and faith.

The biopic feature film “I Still Believe” will chronicle Camp’s personal story of his first marriage to Melissa Lynn Henning-Camp, who died of ovarian cancer in 2001, less than a year after they married.

Named after Camp’s popular song of the same name, the movie is an Erwin Brothers production, the same producers behind the blockbuster hit “I Can Only Imagine.” Jon Erwin, Andrew Erwin and producing partner Kevin Downes are hoping to follow the commercial success of their first biopic made about the life of Christain musician Bart Millard.

As seen in the new trailer, starring in the film is country music star Shania Twain playing Camp's mom, as well as seasoned actor Gary Sinise as Camp's dad, and Britt Robertson, who plays a very compelling Melissa. The role of Camp is performed by New Zealander KJ Apa, known from the hit TV show, “Riverdale.”

The trailer highlights Camp's journey to finding love, fame and his enduring faith in the midst of great tragedy. The clip kicks off with Apa playing Camp at a concert who asks the entire audience to pray for healing over the “most special person” in his life, just a week after they discovered she had terminal cancer.

Later in the trailer, Robertson as a very frail Melissa is heard saying, “I keep thinking if one person’s life is changed by what I go through, it will all be worth it.”

The film was produced under the Erwins’ newly-formed studio, Kingdom, in association with Lionsgate and is scheduled for a 2020 release.

“It comes out 3/20/20 and what’s amazing about that is that scripture in Ephesians 3:20 it says that ‘He’s done exceedingly abundantly above all we can ask or even imagine, and I’m telling you He’s done exceedingly abundantly above all that I could have asked or even imagined,” Camp testified in a promotional clip for the film.

“It's pretty surreal because I can't believe after this many years, God is still using this, despite me and my insecurities and my fallibilities, all the things, and my stumblings, and all that, God is still using this,” he testified.

Camp is now remarried to his wife Adrienne of 16 years and they have three kids together. His new wife has been his biggest supporter throughout the years and has supported him in telling Melissa’s story.