Death of Jeremy Camp's first wife continues to impact millions: ‘Can’t believe God is still using this’

Award-winning Christian singer Jeremy Camp is gearing up for the release of a movie about his life and the loss of his first wife. In a recent promotional video, the singer reveals he can not believe that “God is still using” his tragedy to reach the masses.

“Years ago I watched my 1st wife suffer through cancer and she went to be a Jesus," Camp says in the video clip posted Monday. "A lot of songs that you hear are based off that struggle, things that Gods taught me, the difficulties.”

The biopic feature film “I Still Believe” will chronicle Camp’s personal story of “love, loss and faith,” according to a statement shared with The Christian Post.

In 2001, Camp's first wife, Melissa Lynn Henning-Camp, died of ovarian cancer less than a year after they married.

“I remember before she died she said to me, ‘Jeremy if I die from this cancer but if even one person gives their life to Jesus it would be all worth it,’” he says, noting how amazed he is by how God has worked devastation and loss for good.

“I can tell you, literally, when I say hundreds of thousands and millions of people have said ‘this story has touched my life and her life has touched my life’ it wouldn’t be an exaggeration. God has used this and I’ve had the honor to share this, through my trials and tribulation how God has been so faithful. I can't believe that there are still ways this is going to happen in a greater scale.”

During a devotional he led during filming, Camp said he couldn't imagine going through the loss without Jesus. "I would have been a mess," he told those on set. "But He gave me life and I knew that He was the only source of life so I ran to Him wholeheartedly. And now here I am 18 years later and we’re on the set of a movie and we’re going to share about that hope, how God was faithful and He was good, I trusted Him and He’s trustworthy. So you can trust Him with your life."

“I Still Believe” the movie, named after Camp’s popular song of the same name, is being made by the Erwin Brothers, the producers behind the blockbuster hit “I Can Only Imagine.” Jon Erwin, Andrew Erwin and producing partner Kevin Downes will oversee the project following the commercial success of their first biopic made about the life of Christain musician Bart Millard.

The film is being produced under the Erwins’ newly-formed studio, Kingdom, in association with Lionsgate and is scheduled for a 2020 release.

“It comes out 3/20/20 and what’s amazing about that is that scripture in Ephesians 3:20 it says that ‘He’s done exceedingly abundantly above all we can ask or even imagine, and I’m telling you He’s done exceedingly abundantly above all that I could have asked or even imagined,” Camp testified.

“It's pretty surreal because I can't believe after this many years, God is still using this, despite me and my insecurities and my fallibilities, all the things, and my stumblings, and all that, God is still using this,” he testified.

Camp is now remarried to his wife Adrienne of 16 years and they have three kids together. His new wife has been his biggest supporter throughout the years and has supported him in telling Melissa’s story.