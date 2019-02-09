‘I Still Believe’ movie based on Christian music star Jeremy Camp’s faith journey in production

A film based on the spiritual journey and personal tragedy of contemporary Christian music star Jeremy Camp is in production.

Following the commercial success of the 2018 Christian film “I Can Only Imagine,” a movie focused on the history of the band MercyMe’s hit song of the same name, Lionsgate has approved another movie focused on a famed Christian singer.

Jon Erwin, Andrew Erwin and producing partner Kevin Downes will oversee the project, with filming slated to begin this spring and with a wide released scheduled for March 2020, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The singer behind songs like “I Still Believe,” “There Will be a Day,” and “Walk by Faith,” Camp has sold more than 5 million albums and toured in over 30 countries. He has also won several Dove Awards, had two American Music Awards nominations, and was named Billboard’s No. 2 artist of the decade in 2010.

Camp has endured his share of personal tragedy. In 2001, his wife, Melissa Lynn Henning-Camp, died of ovarian cancer less than a year after they married.

Two years later, Camp married his second wife, Adrienne, who was the former frontwoman for the South African Christian band The Benjamin Gate.

In 2009, Adrienne experienced a miscarriage during the second trimester of pregnancy after finding out during a routine checkup that their baby’s heart had stopped beating.

“This is could be normal at my stage, but they sent me to have an ultrasound, from which we learned that our precious little one's heart had stopped a week earlier and has gone to be with Jesus,” wrote Adrienne in a blog post at the time.

Though the loss was devastating for them, they testified to how God has "overwhelmed" them with His love and peace.

"We know He is faithful and don't doubt for a minute that He is in control," they affirmed in a statement released at the time. "We are so thankful for the hope we have in Christ."

The news comes as Camp joins other contemporary Christian stars for TobyMac’s “HITS DEEP” tour, which will have 37 stops across the United States.

Also featuring Jordan Feliz, Ryan Stevenson, We Are Messengers and Aaron Cole, the tour began Jan. 29 in Alexandria, Louisiana, and will conclude April 7 in Jonesboro, Arkansas.