Jordan Feliz talks faith, fame and touring with TobyMac

Email Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin

Singer Jordan Feliz is gearing up to hit the road as part of TobyMac's Hit’s Deep tour and says his faith has grown substantially since he first rose to fame four years ago.

A former valet parking assistant, Feliz is now a chart-topping singer who will be performing at 34 arenas nationwide alongside TobyMac, Jeremy Camp, Ryan Stevenson, We are Messengers and Aaron Cole starting Tuesday.

The following is an edited transcript of Feliz's interview with The Christian Post in which he talks about his rise to fame, the tour, his faith, and how he stays connected on to his wife and kids while he's on the road.

CP: With two successful albums (The River and The Future) now under your belt, tell us how you've grown and what you've learned?

Feliz: I feel like I’ve grown a lot in my faith. Learning to trust is hard but it’s where we find true freedom!

CP: We enjoy reading your posts online about your family. What can you say about being a parent and living on the road? Can you share some practical things you set in place to have a good balance with it all?

Feliz: Awe thank you! Being a parent that's gone a lot is definitely not easy. I think it really comes down to prioritizing your days and being intentional with time. FaceTime is a life saver for our family! We use it at least five times a day, ha!

CP: As an artist in a social media age, what would you say are the benefits and challenges of being so accessible and able to share so freely?

Feliz: I think the benefits outweigh the challenges if you stay in your lane. It’s such an easy way to communicate to thousands of people with the push of a button! But the tricky thing is to not continually be swayed to measure your worth in that world.

CP: Congratulations on being a part of the Hits Deep tour. Tell us your reaction to joining TobyMac on the road?

Feliz: I was so excited when I got the offer for Hits Deep! It was a tour I attended when I was in high school and kinda dreamed of being on someday!

CP: Regarding the tour, what are you looking forward to most?

Feliz: I am really excited to just gain new friendships! I haven’t toured with any artist on the line up before! So I’m pumped!

CP: What can fans expect to experience from you on this tour?

Feliz: My greatest hope is that they experience the joy of Jesus in a new and fresh way.

CP: What can your supporters expect from you in the future?

Feliz: I just started working on record No. 3! A lot of exciting things are happening behind the scenes. Everybody stay tuned; it’s gonna be a fun couple of years ahead!

For more information about Feliz and the Hits Deep tour, visit his website.