Jeremy Camp gets ‘vulnerable’ in new record ahead of biographical film 'I Still Believe'

Award-winning Christian singer Jeremy Camp is gearing up for the release of his new album and movie as his new single, “Dead Man Walking,” hit radio stations last week. The singer says this new musical project is his most vulnerable yet.

"This album series and what's been going on in my life right now is like, there's such a refreshing, crazy thing in my heart that God's doing,” Camp told The Christian Post on Thursday.

With 40 No. 1 singles under his belt and a career that spans nearly a decade, Camp said his new album made him reflect on all God has done throughout his life.

“This has brought the journey back. [Thinking] of what God has done in my life. It has been really incredible because I would say that besides my first record, this is probably the most vulnerable record that I've written,” He shared.

His new single, “Dead Man Walking,” is based on Colossians 2:13–14 which says, “you were once dead in the trespasses of your sins but you've been made alive, again because your sins have been forgiven.”

“It's this whole perpetual understanding of what God has done,” Camp explained. “There's a lyric in the song that says freedom was something I never found, trying to find it 6 feet in the ground. It's a very picturesque way to say, 'When I wasn't serving the Lord, or whatever your situation may be, you're not going to find the freedom unless you completely surrender.'”

“The song to me is like a reversal back again, because the season I'm in is like, 'God, you literally have taken me from the pit of destruction and given me a new life and I don't want to go back to that place ever,'” he continued. “I won't because He's taking me out of it but it's like, looking back going, 'you rescued me.'”

Camp says he’s hoping his song will reach all those searching for life in the wrong places or think that what they have is satisfying them.

“Listen, until you give your life to Christ, completely surrender to Him, you literally are like a dead man walking,” Camp said.

"If you have a desire for things of the world, you're gonna find yourself in bondage. Just remember where you came from," he added.

Some of the other songs on the record were inspired by “a really thought time” Campe experience last year.

“There was just a lot of things going on but God was my healer,” he told CP.

Camp recently wrapped the Hits Deep Tour with TobyMac this Spring and is now gearing to be on the set of his biopic feature film about his life, “I Still Believe.” The film will reportedly chronicle Camp’s personal story of “love, loss and faith,” according to a statement shared with The Christian Post.

“I Still Believe” is being made by the Erwin Brothers’ the producers behind the blockbuster hit, “I Can Only Imagine”. The film is being produced under the Erwins’ newly-formed studio, Kingdom, in association with Lionsgate and is scheduled for a March 2020 release.