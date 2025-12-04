Home News Christian relief groups mobilize after deadly storms impact millions, kill over 1,000 in Asia

Christian relief organizations worldwide have rushed to provide assistance after widespread flooding and landslides killed over 1,100 people and displaced well over 1 million others throughout Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Malaysia this week.

Over the past several days, a series of cyclones across South and Southeast Asia has left over 700 people dead on the Indonesian island of Sumatra, while over 300 people have died in Sri Lanka.

"Over half a million people have been affected, tens of thousands have been displaced," Bishop Daniel Timotheos Yohannan, president of the relief organization GFA World, said in a video message published Saturday. "Already, the relief work has started."

Yohannan said Sri Lanka is the epicenter of the storm's destruction, and GFA partners on the ground have "started giving food and helping people the best they can." GFA World's relief efforts include the distribution of clean drinking water, sanitary items and medicine, according to a statement shared with The Christian Post.

The organization intends to conduct long-term relief efforts that will include the restoration of damaged houses and churches, the cleaning of wells, and the establishment of a medical camp to treat skin diseases, fevers, and epidemics that often result from severe flooding.

In a Facebook message, the National Christian Evangelical Alliance of Sri Lanka announced its intention to provide 30,000 emergency packs to 500 pastors and Christian workers affected by the storm. The emergency packs will include "food, dry rations, and hygiene supplies."

Caritas Australia, which describes itself as an "international aid and development agency of the Catholic Church," announced in a statement Monday that the organization's Sri Lanka branch "activated its 13 diocesan centres to provide immediate relief and is working closely with local authorities to assist affected communities."

In a message posted on Facebook Tuesday, Convoy of Hope said it is providing hot meals, family food packages, hygiene kits and cleanup supplies to victims in Thailand and Sri Lanka, which have displaced more than 2 million people."

Baptist World Aid announced Wednesday that it is working with "longstanding Baptist Partner and local Baptist churches in the region to provide emergency aid for impacted families in Sri Lanka, Indonesia and beyond."

The organization will provide "food rations, clean water and hygiene kits, emergency shelter items, bedding and clothes, emergency medical support and psychological first aid and support to help early recovery efforts, such as helping people regain livelihoods and repair homes."

Sri Lanka is also expected to receive assistance from the United States government. In a statement on Wednesday, the U.S. State Department said the U.S. is "providing $2 million in emergency life-saving assistance for people in need in Sri Lanka."

"The United States will also leverage the Department of War's strategic airlift capabilities to support U.S. government disaster response efforts. Representatives from the Department of State are working closely with the Sri Lankan government and relief organizations to ensure that assistance is distributed efficiently and reaches the communities most affected by the disaster," the State Department added.