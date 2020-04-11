Christian leaders ‘check in’ to share God’s word for Holy Week during COVID-19 pandemic

What should Christians do with their time and overwhelming feelings during this new coronavirus pandemic? Here’s what evangelist Beth Moore, actress and reality TV star Sadie Robertson and Grammy award-winning musician Jon Foreman said at a 10-hour livestream event called “Leader Check In” hosted by PULSE and Year of the Bible founder Nick Hall.

Evangelist, author and Bible teacher, Moore, one of the several speakers, said the COVID-19 spread is not an “accident,” and God is working through the Church in an “unparalleled” way.

“We got to see this as an assignment, as an opportunity, as an appointment, she said. “This will be one of the most profound seasons that you and I have ever served in.”

She said she was reading Galatians, and read from chapter 6 verses 7 to 10. “Do not be deceived: God cannot be mocked. A man reaps what he sows. Whoever sows to please their flesh, from the flesh will reap destruction; whoever sows to please the Spirit, from the Spirit will reap eternal life. Let us not become weary in doing good, for at the proper time we will reap a harvest if we do not give up. Therefore, as we have opportunity, let us do good to all people, especially to those who belong to the family of believers.”

It’s “the” time to take God and His word seriously, she underlined.

She cautioned that Christian ministers should not rely on the flesh because they are capable of speaking and organizing events or services, but just as they started in the Spirit, they should continue also in the Spirit.

She added that we have one thing in our control, and that is being 100 percent faithful. “God is going to be faithful to us. God cannot be unfaithful.”

Also speaking at the online event was Sadie Robertson, actress and reality television star from the A&E show "Duck Dynasty."

“We are in a global period of waiting,” she said, explaining that almost everyone is waiting for something.

But the time of waiting does not mean wasting your time, she said. She read Ephesians 5:8-21, and said it’s not the time to sleep or rest, but to wake up.

This time shouldn’t be “unfruitful,” she added. “It’s also not a time to be unwise. … It’s not a time to be foolish,” she continued. “Make the most of your time.”

Everything stands canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, but one thing that’s not canceled is God’s will, she said. Even as we wait, God is preparing us for where He wants us to go.

So during this time, “we can seek to do His will,” she said. We can use this time to be filled with the Spirit, to worship, to be thankful, and be selfless.

Grammy award-winning recording artist Jon Foreman shared that he’s feeling as if his whole world had been taken away in a lot of ways and that he has an “anchorless” feeling.

Foreman said this time reminds him of when he dropped out of college years ago. “It was a time where I felt like I had a ton of questions, not too many answers.”

He then sang “We were meant to live.”

Fumbling his confidence / And wondering why the world has passed him by / Hoping that he's bent for more than arguments, / And failed attempts to fly, fly / We were meant to live for so much more / Have we lost ourselves? / Somewhere we live inside / Somewhere we live inside / We were meant to live for so much more / Have we lost ourselves? / Somewhere we live inside / Dreaming about Providence / And whether mice or men have second tries / Maybe we've been livin' with our eyes half open / Maybe we're bent and broken, broken

Foreman said it’s a tremendous opportunity for us to be reminded of the “true anchor,” the word of God. We need to take God’s word seriously, he concluded.

Leader Check-In was organized in partnership with thousands of churches and organizations worldwide. Every speaker volunteered their time to give a word from God to a hurting world.