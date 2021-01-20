Christian leaders react to Biden's inauguration: Praying for the country 'knows no politics' Christian leaders react to Biden's inauguration: Praying for the country 'knows no politics'

On Wednesday morning, just before noon, Joe Biden was sworn in as president of the United States, with former U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris sworn in as vice president.

The inauguration was held as there was a tight security presence throughout Washington, D.C. in response to the recent riot at the U.S. Capitol. There was a smaller than usual crowd at National Mall due to the security concerns and pandemic.

Nevertheless, the widely-watched event featured the 78-year-old becoming the oldest president in U.S. history and Harris becoming the first female and first black vice president in U.S. history.

Christian leaders from across the political spectrum offered responses, with many focusing on positive messages for the incoming administration.

The following pages highlight reactions from five prominent Christian leaders to the inauguration and the overall transition of power from Donald Trump to Biden.

