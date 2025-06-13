Home News 'Bible students should be paying close attention': Christian leaders react to Israel's attack on Iran

Christian and political leaders have reacted after the Israeli Air Force launched dozens of airstrikes on nuclear facilities in Iran, as mounting concerns about the possibility of prolonged hostilities between the two countries have prompted calls for prayer and diplomacy.

The Israeli airstrikes resulted in the death or injury of several top officials in the Iranian Regime, including the chief of the Iranian Armed Forces, the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps and the head of Iran’s emergency command, reports All Israel News Editor-in-Chief Joel C. Rosenberg.

Code-named “Strength of a Lion,” Israel targeted Iranian military and nuclear facilities, alleging Iran had amassed enough enriched uranium to produce multiple nuclear warheads within days.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed to retaliate, and Iran launched more than 100 drones toward Israel on Friday, Israeli Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin said in televised remarks.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio issued a statement Thursday, stressing that the United States was "not involved in strikes against Iran and our top priority is protecting American forces in the region.”

“Israel advised us that they believe this action was necessary for its self-defense. President Trump and the Administration have taken all necessary steps to protect our forces and remain in close contact with our regional partners," Rubio said, forcefully urging Iran not to “target U.S. interests or personnel.”

U.S. President Donald Trump offered his thoughts in a series of statements on Truth Social, saying he has given "Iran chance after chance to make a deal" and gave them a 60-day "ultimatum" two months ago.

"I told them, in the strongest of words, to 'just do it,' but no matter how hard they tried, no matter how close they got, they just couldn't get it done," Trump lamented in one post. He said he warned Iran of the possibility of such an attack taking place before predicting "it will only get worse!"

Trump called on Israel to make a deal to avoid further unrest: "There has already been great death and destruction, but there is still time to make this slaughter, with the next already planned attacks being even more brutal, come to an end. Iran must make a deal, before there is nothing left, and save what was once known as the Iranian Empire. No more death, no more destruction, JUST DO IT, BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE."

The following pages highlight reactions from prominent Christian leaders and organizations.