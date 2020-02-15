Christian makeup line EverBe aims to inspire women to believe what God says about them

A new makeup line called EverBe is drawing inspiration from Scripture by inscribing verses on their products to encourage women to embrace who they are in God.

Pegged as the “first-ever makeup line to affirm a woman’s God-given identity,” EverBe was created by Candice Coffey, a former elementary school teacher who followed God’s instruction and created an array of beauty products.

The collection features a variety of colors of lip butters, eye shadows, a bronzer and highlighter sticks, each with a different word from verses in Psalm 34 written on them, such as “Favored, Fruitful, Pure, Humble, Radiant and Redeemed.”

The following is an edited transcript of The Christian Post's interview with Coffey in which she shares her goals for EverBe and desire to inspire women while combating the hyper-sexualized messages constantly aimed at them.

Christian Post: Where did the idea of EverBe come from?

Coffey: The idea for EverBe actually came in a dream. I spent much of 2018 seeking the Lord about my own purpose. I so longed for an opportunity to be used for His Kingdom. I told Him that I didn’t want my life to be “comfortable,” and I asked Him for a calling and purpose that was unique, that didn’t look like everyone else’s.

What I’ve realized since then is that all of our individual callings are unique to us if we are truly seeking God’s plan, and not “borrowing” callings from those around us.

One night I had a dream about being in a department store, and in front of me was a long makeup counter. I reached down and picked up a tube of black and gold lipstick that had "Psalm 34" written on the side. I then began picking up other compacts that also had Scripture written on them. The next morning, I immediately went to Psalm 34 (in The Passion Translation), and as I was reading His Word, the Lord showed me that He wanted me to create a new beauty brand, drawing on this portion of Scripture as inspiration. That is how EverBe was born.

CP: Why do you think it's important for beauty to be reclaimed?

Coffey: Now, more than ever, our culture says that a woman’s beauty and value are reflected only by her sexuality. But every woman wants to feel beautiful, loved, and know she has purpose.

EverBe is a call for women to rise above culture's definition of beauty, and discover that their worth and true identity is found only in their Creator — their Heavenly Father — and what He says about them.

We can tell our girls that beauty comes from within, but words alone will not solve the problem of poor self-worth. We have to pair experiences with those messages. EverBe is a tangible act that reminds a woman to speak, apply, and be what our Father has said we are in his Word.

CP: How did you decide on choosing Psalm 34 as the chapter for the line?

Coffey: The Lord clearly gave me this Psalm in the dream. He applied His Word to a problem in our culture.

CP: Your makeup package includes an erasable marker. In what ways do you want women to use it?

Coffey: The purpose of the marker is to fill your mirror with truths about who you are. I encourage a woman to write out the verses from Psalm 34 and say them out loud each day, making declarations about her day and her life. If mirrors everywhere were filled with God's written word, and women were speaking the word of God out loud, every day, the impact for the Kingdom would be unimaginable.

CP: What have you learned in your own experiences about the power of “Speak It. Apply It. Be It."?

Coffey: Speak It. Apply It. Be It. is actually a huge (and ongoing) part of my testimony in this journey. When the Lord called me to create EverBe, I didn't realize I would have to go through my own process.

The idea of starting my own business sounded fun, however, walking it out was much more difficult. I went into this thinking that my own life was just fine, and that I must have it all together for God to be calling me into something like this. But I quickly learned that there were things in me that God wanted to deal with, not before, but during the process of walking out the creation of this brand.

When I began the journey, I pretty quickly faced the fears, doubts, intimidation and the nagging feeling that I was totally unqualified for this assignment. After all, I went from being a school teacher to a business owner in an industry where I had no previous experience or even real knowledge, practically overnight. Everywhere I turned, boom, fear! Boom, intimidation!

At first, I had people pray with me, expecting this would make it go away. But I finally realized the Father wanted to walk with me through this process, and teach me more about intimacy with Him through these experiences. He showed me the roots of the fear, doubt, and intimidation, and I faced each one of these things daily with Him.

He gave me the idea for "Speak It. Apply It. Be It." in the beginning stages of EverBe, and though I had all the passion and Scriptures to support the truths behind the call, the Lord showed me that I had no business telling other women to do those things if I hadn’t done them myself.

So I began to Speak It. Apply It. Be It. every day when putting on my makeup. Months later, I am living proof that fear, doubt, and intimidation have no authority in my life, and could not stop what God was doing. I finally started believing who I am called to be, and Speak It. Apply It. Be It. helped me get there. EverBe is so much more than just product, it is about a lifestyle of Speak It. Apply It. Be It.

CP: What do you say to those who believe God doesn't want women to wear makeup?

Coffey: Most women desire to feel beautiful and feminine, and I believe this is how God created us, especially when it is driven from the inside out. Look at Queen Esther — it was her beauty paired with her bravery and boldness that literally saved the people of God. I don't think we serve a God that is consumed with "dos and don'ts," but rather a God who is passionate about a relationship with us. Our own dos and don'ts will naturally follow after our heart is postured toward Him.

CP: How has your life changed since creating this product?

Coffey: On the outside, my life doesn’t look all that different. The biggest change has been in me. My husband has been so supportive, and my two girls (11 and 8) have mirrors filled with truths and their favorite scriptures. Speak It. Apply It. Be It. is part of their daily routines as well.

Our family is also having new meaningful conversations around entrepreneurship and business; we have been able to talk about the wins and struggles, but most importantly the faithfulness of God.