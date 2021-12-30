‘Many see it as a miracle’: Inside Christian missionaries' daring escape from Haitian captivity

Christian Post reporter Leonardo Blair takes you inside the practically unbelievable story surrounding Christian missionaries' daring escape from captivity in Haiti.

At first, the world assumed the missionaries were released by the gang members who detained them, but as details emerged, it became clear something far more fascinating unfolded: the missionaries evaded their captors.

"It's like the stars suddenly aligned," Blair said. "Many see it as a miracle."

