Christian mom finds hope after her child's death, offers resource before National Day of Prayer

Christian author Kerry Hasenbalg says trusting in the Lord after her daughter's death equipped her with the strength to stand after all hope seemed lost and her foundation shaken.

On Jan. 5, 2008, Hasenbalg's daughter Isabella, who was 37 weeks gestation at the time, stopped moving inside of her mother's womb.

After doctors confirmed Isabella had died, Hasenbalg was induced on Jan. 6, 2008, which happened to be her husband's birthday. She labored through the night and eventually gave birth to a stillborn baby.

"When I lost my daughter, Isabella, it really shook the foundations for me," Hasenbalg told The Christian Post, adding that she was raised Christian and taught that the Bible said to trust God's plans for her life.

"It caused me to question everything. The Scripture that I found the most comforting was Mark 9, where the man whose child is mute says, 'Lord, I believe; help my unbelief.'"

The author resonates with the story told in Mark 9:14-29, where Jesus meets a man whose son is possessed by a demon that prevents the boy from speaking. The father sought Jesus' help, but the man also displayed a bit of doubt when he asked Jesus to do something for the boy, "if you can."

Jesus reminds the father that all things are possible for "one who believes," prompting the man to ask for help in having more faith. Following the father's confession, Jesus rebukes the demon and heals the boy.

"I was in that place of going, 'Lord, I do believe some things, but I need you to help me in all these areas of unbelief,'" Hasenbalg recalled. "And my greatest struggle of belief was whether I would ever come back to a place of wholeness, so I began a dialogue with God."

Hasenbalg recounted Isabella's passing and how she found comfort in God in her book, The Way of Becoming: 12 Practices for a Thriving Soul. Hasenbalg is hoping the insight from her experience can encourage others.

As thousands anticipate gathering for the 2025 National Day of Prayer Broadcast, the author's writings moved the National Day of Prayer President Kathy Branzell. And now, one chapter of Hasenbalg's book is being offered as a resource booklet to help people prepare for the National Day of Prayer on May 1.

The annual observance dates back to 1952 and is traditionally held on the first Thursday in May, inviting people to pray as a nation.

Hasenbalg co-wrote the official theme song for this year's event, "I Will Stand," alongside Melodee and Juan DeVevo of Casting Crowns.

The theme for this year's National Day of Prayer Broadcast is "Pour Out to the God of Hope and Be Filled," which comes from Romans 15:13, "May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace as you trust in him, so that you may overflow with hope by the power of the Holy Spirit."

Hasenbalg reflected that the Romans verse taught her about entrusting one's "brokenness" to the Lord and making room for joy and peace. For some time after her daughter's death, Hasenbalg doubted that she'd experience "all joy" ever again.

"I think for me, when I see that verse, I see this divine exchange where we are entrusting the broken places we're in, and then we're giving room for the Lord to replace it with joy and peace," Hasenbalg said.

Hasenbalg noted that the verse promises believers they will "overflow with hope" as they trust in Him, but it does not say they will "overflow with joy or peace." But when people place their trust in God, they can find a hope that offers refuge from their pain and anxiety.

"We can't rely on a human when we're talking about something that is beyond our human capacity to comprehend or fix, right?" she asked.