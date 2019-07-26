'Satan ... you messed with the wrong family': Christian mom's powerful post after husband's death

A Christian business owner and advocate for people with disabilities whose husband died in a tragic accident has said she’s choosing to “battle with praise” — and will not let Satan destroy her and her family amid tragedy.

Arkansas natives Kelly and Zac Stuckey co-owned Crown Beauty Bar along with parenting their 3-year-old son, Everett, who has Achondroplasia, a common form of dwarfism. This past weekend, Kelly shared the tragic news on Instagram that Zac had died in a motorcycle accident on his 41st birthday.

The accident happened on Friday morning when Zac collided with a box truck only a few blocks from his house. He died at the scene of the accident, local news station 4029 reported.

“He is home with Jesus on his 41st birthday,” she wrote. “My flesh is grieving in despair, but my spirit is covered in the presence of God. Please don’t stop praying for us, for Everett. The outpouring of love will never be forgotten and someday I can read the messages and respond. I love you so much Zac.”

In a follow-up post, Kelly shared that on her 37th birthday, she walked to the scene of the accident “carried by the Spirit,” which happened only a few blocks from their home.

“I stood there and asked God to give me a new vision,” she wrote. “Instead of seeing the place where Zac passed, he gave me eyes to see that is the place he rose to Heaven. I saw a huge beam of white light and Zac rising. I want you all to know and vision this.”

“EVERYTHING is different in light of the Gospel,” she added, quoting 1 Thessalonians 4:13-14.

“I have an inner circle of family and friends literally holding my arms up,” she wrote. “They have circles of people supporting them, sending them meals, and caring for my Crown families. THE BODY OF CHRIST IS ALIVE AND POWERFUL!”

“Satan, you took a big blow, but you are being stomped on,” she added. “Jesus already defeated you in eternity, but ... you messed with the wrong family on Earth.”

Kelly, who blogs about faith and parenting, explained her name means “warrior” — and she’s decided to “battle with praise.”

“I usually have the birthday blues, have for years and don’t know why. This year I felt joy and peace because I know the hope of Heaven so much deeper and know the human I loved the most is alive there with Jesus,” she wrote.

In another post to Instagram, Kelly encouraged others to ask God to “make Himself so real in your own life and see your need for Jesus. It’s so real. This time right now on Earth feels so fake like it’s not my life but the presence of God is so real. Zac is in Heaven.”

Both Kelly and Zac Stuckey used their social media platforms to share their faith and raise awareness in society about persons with disabilities.

“We are devoted to spreading awareness and sharing the love we have for our sweet babes, while fostering encouragement and support for one another,” Kelly captioned one photo of her little boy.

In an anniversary post just days before his death, Zac reflected on God’s faithfulness throughout his life and marriage.

“We do know what God has called us to do. And we are both dedicated to helping the other be their best version of themself,” he wrote. “It’s impossible to imagine all the things that have happened to us over the past 7 years and it certainly hasn’t gone how we planned. It’s gone better.”

“It’s God’s story for us and it’s always wilder, deeper and more stretching than anything we could dream up for ourselves,” he added.

A family friend of the Stuckey’s, Becca Russell Brisiel, created a GoFundMe account to “help cover cost for Kelly and Everett at this time,” that has already raised over $61,000.

“He was a believer, a wonderful husband, a devoted dad, a loving son, great brother, friend to all, kindhearted, witty, creative, and just plain hilarious,” Brisiel said of Zac, asking supporters to continue praying for the family.