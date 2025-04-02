Home News Creator of giant Christian monument celebrating millions of answered prayers reveals opening date

Construction of the Eternal Wall of Answered Prayer, a 169-foot-tall Christian monument celebrating answered prayers, is set to begin this summer after delays caused by inflation and design complexities.

The landmark, located near the M6 on the outskirts of Birmingham, is now expected to open in autumn 2027, according to The Telegraph.

The project in Coleshill, which will feature an infinity-loop design inspired by a mathematical Möbius strip, aims to represent the eternal nature of God. The wall will be made of 1 million white bricks, each digitally linked to a story of answered prayer.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

Once completed, the structure will be visible from up to 6 miles away and seen by travelers on major motorways, passengers flying to and from Birmingham Airport, and even those on trains passing through the area.

Organizers estimate that 500,000 journeys per week will pass by the monument, with an estimated 200,000 visitors annually.

The Eternal Wall, which will cost nearly $13 million (£10 million), has faced significant hurdles since its conception. Initially expected to begin construction in 2022, the project was delayed due to rising costs during the cost-of-living crisis and unforeseen design challenges. However, recent advancements have brought the initiative closer to fruition.

According to an update from the charity behind the project, also named the Eternal Wall of Answered Prayer, the team is entering final testing stages, and a scale model of the structure has successfully passed wind resistance tests.

Richard Gamble, founder of the Eternal Wall of Answered Prayer, described the journey to this point as both challenging and rewarding.

A former software business owner, Gamble first envisioned the project in 2004 after a profound spiritual experience while carrying a wooden cross for Easter. “I just had this flash of a thought that came through my mind, which I recognized as God, of building a wall made of a million bricks where every single brick would represent the story of answered prayer,” the Telegraph quoted him as saying.

“The power of just one person’s story can impact countless lives for the better,” Gamble said earlier. “Think about what a million can do. We are all important to Jesus, and all have a story to tell — the piece of us that moves others and points them to Him.”

The monument is designed to honor not only the stories of ordinary people but also the prayers of notable historical figures, including Winston Churchill, the late Queen Elizabeth II, evangelist George Müller, and the soldiers of Dunkirk. Their testimonies, organizers say, will be featured alongside the powerful stories of everyday Christians as a reminder that no story is too small or insignificant, and that all believers are equally cherished by God.

Despite facing years of skepticism and logistical challenges, Gamble launched a crowdfunding campaign in 2016, raising over $60,000 (£47,000) to fund a design competition sponsored by the Royal Institute of British Architects. The winning design, created by Southampton-based Snug Architects, was approved by North Warwickshire Borough Council in 2020.

The monument’s infinity-loop structure is intended to symbolize God’s eternal nature, while its sheer size — standing at more than twice the height of the Angel of the North — ensures it will be an iconic addition to the landscape.

Despite financial challenges, including an urgent $84,000 (£65,000) shortfall announced earlier this year, the charity remains optimistic about the project’s progress.

Andy Street, former mayor of the West Midlands, has praised the project as a place of hope and a reminder of Britain’s Christian heritage. Similarly, British Labour Party MP Stephen Timms described the monument as an inspiring idea with the potential to make a profound impact on national consciousness.