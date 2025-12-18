Home News Christian prisoners released in Eritrea, but many remain jailed after years without charges: Open Doors

Several Christians were among a group of prisoners recently released in Eritrea, though seven senior church leaders remain in detention after two decades without charge or trial, a watchdog group has announced.

The Christian persecution advocacy organization Open Doors reported this week that the release appeared to include believers, businesspeople and politicians. The names of those freed have not been made public, and the group confirmed that none of the seven church leaders it has advocated for over the years were among them.

The leaders — Rev. Dr. Tekleab Menghisteab, Rev. Million Gebreselassie, Rev. Kidane Weldou, Rev. Gebremedhin Gebregiorgis, Dr. Kuflu Gebremeskel, Dr. Futsum Gebrenegus and Rev. Haile Naizge — have each been detained for more than 20 years without legal proceedings.

Open Doors said they have not been permitted to see family members, access a lawyer or appear before a court.

Some observers believe poor health may be a factor in the government’s decision to release select prisoners. Former detainees have reported developing serious conditions such as high blood pressure and diabetes after prolonged exposure to the country’s harsh prison conditions.

The released prisoners, including Christians, had also been held without charge. The country’s prison system is known for arbitrary detention and inhumane conditions.

Open Doors’ International Global Advocacy Director Tiffany Barrens said earlier this year that thousands of prisoners of conscience remain behind bars without legal representation or access to families, including those imprisoned for religious activity.

Open Doors spokesperson Jo Newhouse welcomed the release but warned that concerns remain about the physical, emotional and spiritual condition of those who were freed. She urged continued international advocacy for the church leaders still imprisoned.

Menghisteab, Gebrenegus and Gebregiorgis were arrested on Nov. 19, 2004, for their involvement in a renewal movement within the Eritrean Orthodox Tewahedo Church, which is one of the country’s four legally recognized religious bodies, according to Christian Daily International. All three have been detained without charges or trial since.

The three priests had served at the Medhane Alem Church in Asmara and are believed to be held incommunicado at the Wengel Mermera Criminal Investigation Center, a maximum-security facility. The U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom has called it one of Eritrea’s most abusive prisons.

Over the years, the detainees have suffered personal losses. Gebrenegus’ wife and father died during his incarceration, and Gebregiorgis’ wife died of cancer in 2022. Menghisteab’s wife and daughters fled the country for safety.

Two of the detained leaders, Naizge and Gebremeskel, were arrested in pre-dawn raids on May 23, 2004. Naizge was then chair of the Full Gospel Church and Gebremeskel chaired the Eritrean Evangelical Alliance and was a visiting lecturer. Both are reportedly held incommunicado at Wengel Mermera.

Naizge’s mother died without seeing her son again, and his wife and children eventually sought asylum in North America. Gebremeskel was last seen at hospital visits in 2021.

Another detainee, Gebreselassie, led Rhema Evangelical Church in Massawa and was an anesthetist at a local hospital. He was arrested at a police checkpoint on June 3, 2004, held at Asmara’s 2nd Police Station for two months, and later transferred to Wengel Mermera.

The most recent of the seven detentions was that of Weldou, who was abducted on March 18, 2005, in Asmara. He was the senior pastor at the Church in Asmara and a member of the Executive Committee of Gideons International in Eritrea.

Eritrea recognizes four religious groups: the Eritrean Orthodox Tewahedo Church, Sunni Islam, the Roman Catholic Church and the Evangelical Lutheran Church. All other groups are required to register, but no new registration has been approved since 2002, according to the U.S. Department of State.

The USCIRF estimates that 51% of the country’s 6.3 million people are Sunni Muslims and 41% are Eritrean Orthodox. Roman Catholics make up about 5%. All other groups, including Protestants, atheists, Baha’is and followers of traditional religions, account for less than 5% combined.

Eritrea, often dubbed the “North Korea of Africa,” is ruled by President Isaias Afwerki, who has maintained power since the country’s independence from Ethiopia in 1993. The regime enforces indefinite military service, suppresses dissent and has not held democratic elections. It views independent religious expression as a threat to state authority.