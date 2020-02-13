Christian rapper escapes death after highway ambush, shares testimony about God's protection

Mainstream rapper turned Christian emcee, Demarco “Gemstones” Castle, recently shared details about surviving a highway shooting in Chicago that he said God forewarned him about.

“About 3 months and 8 days ago around 5:10 in the morning after getting off work someone followed me on the expressway, rammed my truck twice from behind and shot my truck up while I was driving to be left for dead,” Castle wrote in a Feb. 4 Facebook post that included several photos of himself covered in blood following the attack.

Castle said he found a 984 K20 Suburban Lifted on Craigslist and purchased the vehicle in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. What he wasn’t aware of before he purchased the vehicle was that the Suburban model he purchased is "gang-related" and shouldn't be driven through certain neighborhoods in Chicago.

"And if you’re seen in the wrong neighborhood driving one they will ram you from the back or from the side shoot the truck up while you’re in it and set it on fire￼ and kill you," he added.

The rapper said he had just become aware of the dangers surrounding the model when God began speaking to him.

“When I pulled into work [that] night a voice in my head told me don’t park against the gate because someone was on the other side waiting to kill me and that I should park in the middle of the lot with all the other cars. I thought I was trippin so I just parked in the middle of the lot,” Castle explained.

“While I was working that night there was a voice in my head said, ‘you’re going to die tonight.’ I got very afraid and I started praising God and talking in tongues coming against those words. I then heard a voice say, ‘you will be rammed once you get off work.’ So I begin praying and pleading the blood of Jesus again. I heard the voice of God tell me to repent. With no hesitation I confessed everything I’ve ever done in life and began to repent and I felt free,” he added.

As he drove home from work that day, he said the Lord continued to instruct him. He said God told him his vehicle had been tampered with and he shouldn’t put on the heat. As Castle drove on the highway he was eventually rammed and his attackers opened fire, shooting the entire vehicle. He laid on his side as bullets filled the car but miraculously, he was not shot once.

“I asked God, was I about to die? He replied 'No, I promised you a long prosperous life remember?'” Castle recalled hearing God tell him.

The Chicago native eventually dove out of his vehicle and escaped with minor injuries. He testified that he is alive because of God.

“Listen people! Jesus is real! I survived because He kept me,” Castle declared.

He added: “The devil never meant for me to make it out of 2019, but God had other plans for my life. This is my testimony and I just want to tell you guys I survived because of the hand of God on my life. There’s no other explanation, nothing no one can tell me as to why I survived! I will serve Him all the days of my life, Jesus Christ is my Lord and Savior!”

Castle ended his post by saying he forgives “whoever did this to me."

"They don’t know it was a child of God that they were trying to kill. I pray blessings over your life and that they will someday come to find the Lord as I have. Satan is wiping us out; we are at war! Again, whoever did this to me, I forgive you! God forgave me.”