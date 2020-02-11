Todd Dulaney answers prophetic call to sing the Bible, says God is 'shifting the atmosphere'

Professional baseball player turned gospel singer Todd Dulaney sings words taken straight from the Bible in his newly released EP, Back to the Book, and says he’s already seen a mighty move of God in response.

The award-winning singer was first encouraged to sing the literal word of God when he was invited to an International House of Prayer event in Ohio. The hosts of the event flew the singer out, all expenses paid, not so that he could perform there but so they could share a message with him.

While there, he recalled them prophetically telling him that he would “sing Scripture.” Dulaney told The Christian Post he didn’t immediately receive the word wholeheartedly because he didn’t know how he would be able to format scripture verses into choruses and melodies that would “rhyme.”

IHOP intercessors told him his ministry would be similar to Fred Hammond who is one of the few gospel artists who has also used scriptures in his music.

Dulaney opened the Bible and started creating melodies inspired by the written word of God and his new EP, Back to the Book, was born.

“Write them on the tablet of your heart ... I am the Vine, you are the branches / He who abides in Me / Will forever be fruitful indeed / I am the Way, the Truth and the Light / No one gets to the Father / Except that he comes through Me,” Dulany sings in his EP, the words taken from Psalm 3.

“I feel like language is essential to precise communication, and the language of the Kingdom of Heaven is God’s word,” Dulany told CP in an interview on Monday. “This book allows us to speak the same language regardless of where we’re from in the world.”

Dulaney specifically chose scriptures of hope and comfort that give answers and instructions to help the listeners live according to the Bible.

When asked how God has breathed on this project differently from others, Dulaney enthusiastically said he has been in a whole new “dimension” since he been obedient to the prophetic word and recorded his new project.

The music minister said he has sensed a complete “shift of atmosphere” within his music, his career, and his life altogether.

Dulaney’s label eOne also told the singer that the response to the record has been “different” from past records and they're excited about how people are reacting.

Dulany named the EP Back to the Book in hopes it might help people share the word with others instead of always sharing how they “feel on social media.” “They should let the world know what God has to say instead, “Dulany told CP.

The Illinois native said he wants his new music to encourage people to “read scripture more.” Dulaney said it’s time people “change” their language and replace negative phrases such as “sick and tired” with God’s word.

His ultimate goal, however, and the one he's most excited about is that he's trailblazing the way for others in the mainstream gospel industry to have moments of “spontaneous worship” and move prophetically with their music.

“I’m more proud of this musical work than anything that I’ve ever done in my life. To be able to put melody to the book that has changed my life and so many others is a complete honor,” Dulaney said in a statement about his new EP.

Dulaney will co-host the 35th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards pre-show in Las Vegas, Nevada, on March 26.








