Christian reality star Lawson Bates marries actress Tiffany Espensen

"Bringing Up Bates" star Lawson Bates and actress Tiffany Espensen got married last week and credited their romance to God.

The couple celebrated the big day on May 12 with a gathering of friends and family on an extravagant yacht in the San Diego harbor. The groom even serenaded his bride with a song.

The 23-year-old actress who attended Liberty University shared her special day on Instagram.

"Not only did God give us His only Son, Jesus Christ (John 3:16), but He gave us a perfect glimpse of what's to come through marriage. Marriage is a mirror of His love. Selfless, serving, and sacrificial," Espensen, known for her roles in children's programming from Nickelodeon and Disney, wrote. "'We love because He first loved us.' ‭‭1 John‬ ‭4:19‬." ‭

She called her wedding the "most perfect day ever!"

"From my dress, to photography, and driving away in my family's 1953 Blue Thunderbird, it was magical," she wrote. "Lawson's song made me cry happiness, the playlist was epic, and the sunset on the water was incredible. Our ceremony had the best backdrop of the Coronado Bridge and a handmade cross with gorgeous flowers! We feel so blessed to finally be 'Mr. & Mrs.'"

Bates shared with People that he sang the song "When I Say These Vows," which he penned for the occasion.

"This day has superseded all expectations I have ever had," Bates said. "I could have never even dreamed of marrying someone so kind, sincere and passionate about life as Tiffany! She has the absolute most beautiful heart, and I'm so blessed that God chose to bring us together."

The duo had a whirlwind romance starting in February 2021. Bates proposed to her just eight months later.

According to People, the couple exchanged vows as the sun set by the Coronado Bridge.

"It feels like we have waited so long for this day. We feel so blessed to finally be 'Mr. and Mrs,’” Espensen said.

The bride and groom thanked their friends and family for helping them realize their dream wedding.

"We are both so grateful to each person who has invested into our lives," the couple was quoted as saying.

"As we've packed bags preparing for our wedding and for the move to our new house in Nashville, Tennessee, we've been flooded with memories of our past, and we've been reminded of the love people have shown each of us over the years," the pair added. "We owe a huge 'Thanks' to you!"

"Bringing Up Bates," a television program centered on the Evangelical Christian family of Gil and Kelly Bates, their 19 children and 20 grandchildren, was canceled by UPtv after 10 seasons earlier this year.

"We will not be premiering Bringing Up Bates season 11 on UPtv as planned as we will be focusing our programming in 2022 on movies and a new scripted series to be announced soon," a UPtv statement read.

The family says that the show was canceled because the network is going in another direction.

Espensen, who began her acting career at an early age, earned a bachelor's in political science through Liberty University's online program while acting in movies such as Marvel's "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Spiderman: Homecoming."

She told WSET in 2017 that she chose to attend the evangelical institution founded by Jerry Falwell Sr. because of her agreement with its core mission of faith.

"I genuinely really love what Liberty is doing and what it stands for," she said. "It is so important because you don't see many colleges today that stand for truth, and that is very important because you are training young minds."