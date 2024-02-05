Home News Christian school bars mom from driving on campus because of OnlyFans decal Mom reportedly pulling down $20K monthly with OnlyFans

A mother has reportedly been banned from parking at a private Christian school in Florida when she picks up her children because of a decal on her vehicle advertising her OnlyFans account.

Michelle Cline, 35, raised the ire of other parents at Liberty Christian Preparatory School in Tavares, and some want her family expelled because she promotes her pornographic material on her SUV, according to the New York Post.

"I don’t think it’s right," Cline told the outlet. "People are going to be offended by all sorts of things, different bumper stickers, whatever. But at the end of the day, this is something that supports my family."

Cline told the NY Post that before she started her OnlyFans account three years ago, she and her husband had a "little wild, you know, behind-closed-doors lifestyle that we’ve now decided to share." She acknowledged that the website she's advertising "definitely linked to explicit content, adult content, for sure."

"It’s only me and my husband," she said. "No one else is brought in, male or female. We always were into cameras in our bedroom, so we said, 'Hey, let’s make some money off of this.'"

Cline, who goes by the name "Piper Fawn" on OnlyFans and reportedly rakes in around $20,000 per month with it, was reportedly asked to either remove the sticker from her SUV or park across the street from campus when she drops off and picks up her children from the religious institution, which did not immediately respond to The Christian Post's request for comment.

Lexy Thomas, a parent at the school who has a prominent TikTok account, told local WFTV-TV that Cline's OnlyFans decal takes up "the entire windshield" of her SUV and has proven to be "a distraction to my children."

"And no matter how poorly or how good I parent, porn is there, and that’s kind of the first thing they’re seeing when they’re going into a place that should be educating them," she said.

Thomas wants Cline's family booted from the school for violating its Christian code of conduct, and a source who spoke to the NY Post claimed that a student was expelled last year for having accessed Cline's OnlyFans with his phone on campus.

Another parent who spoke to the NY Post expressed consternation at the school administration's reaction to Cline's porn account.

"We have enough things to worry about as parents, enough damaging things we do our best to shield our kids from," the anonymous mother said. "Now I have to look at it in the drop-off area and have my kids ask what this site is. At a Christian school."

Cline has reportedly refused to take down the decal because she said she isn't doing anything illegal.

"And that one seemed like an easy thing to say, for sure," she said. “But for me, you know, it supports my family. This provides a very comfortable way of life for us. And it’s legal, you know, I pay taxes just like everyone else but I’m not breaking the law. I just offended people."

Cline also claimed to the NY Post that she believes she and her husband are teaching their children "a good lesson."

"Not to stop doing something just because people are offended," she said. "I’m teaching them to stand up for themselves."