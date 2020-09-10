Christian singer Colton Dixon experiences miracle after twin daughter born without pulse

Award-winning Christian singer Colton Dixon and his wife, Annie, revealed how they relied on their faith after one of their twin daughters was born with no pulse and had to be resuscitated.

The couple’s twin daughters, Athens Elizabeth and Ava Dior, were born on Aug. 18, and in an interview with People magazine, the first-time parents admitted that unlike the pregnancy, the delivery was far from perfect.

“We never expected our little Ava Dior would arrive in the world without a pulse. In that moment, we had a choice: faith or fear,” Dixon told People magazine. “We watched and prayed as the doctors and nurses resuscitated our daughter back to life.”

Miraculously, Ava Dior pulled through and is now a healthy baby.

“After several days in the NICU, Dior was able to join us at home, happy and healthy. That was a great day,” he added. “Life doesn’t always happen the way we want it to, but we believe that life is more about the way we respond to things than what happens to us. We thank God and our amazing doctors and nurses for our two little miracles.”

Dixon, whose latest single is titled “Miracles,” went on to say that the song took on a whole new meaning for him.

On Instagram, Annie described her delivery process saying, “The battle is the Lord’s. So thankful.”

Dixon wrote on his social media pages: “We originally wanted to keep this story in the dark, but realized that this is a story of hope that needs to be heard. Just because a situation looks dark or grim doesn’t mean that you agree with it or give it control over the outcome.”

He continued, “God says ‘I have given you the keys to the kingdom. Whatever you bind on earth will bound in heaven, and whatever you loose on earth shall be loosed in heaven.’”

“Sometimes we have to fight. Our words are a weapon. Our praise is a weapon. God declared us victorious as His sons and daughters, but according to His word, we have to agree with Him …” Dixon added.

The "American Idol" season 11 finalist married his longtime girlfriend, Annie, in 2016.