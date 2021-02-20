NASCAR driver Natalie Decker features Christian singer Jason Crabb on racecar NASCAR driver Natalie Decker features Christian singer Jason Crabb on racecar

Christian label Red Street Records, owned by Rascal Flatts’ member Jay DeMarcus, is debuting a race car this weekend at the NASCAR Xfinity Series which will feature the face of two-time Grammy Award-winning artist Jason Crabb on the hood of the car.

Car No. 23, driven by Natalie Decker, will hit the track on Saturday at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida.

“I am continually amazed at what God does in my life,” Crabb told The Christian Post of the honor. “This was a complete surprise but so incredibly cool. I am thrilled to be just a small part of this weekend and I can't wait to see Natalie race!”

“My daughters think dad is cool again since I'm on a NASCAR! Ha! Let's race.”

DeMarcus first announced his label’s sponsorship of Decker's car earlier this month after the racecar driver joined RSS Racing, managed by Reaume Brothers Racing. The partnership made history by becoming the first time a Christian music label has sponsored a NASCAR driver.

“Very exciting times right now for Red Street, and our partnership with Natalie just adds to that excitement,” DeMarcus told CP. “We could not be more proud of her, and the example she sets for people everywhere. It’s going to be an exciting race day for sure. Daytona, here we come!”

“Natalie is on the cutting edge of the racing industry; her meteoric rise continues to be amazing and unprecedented. She is the next generation," he added.

“We here at Red Street view our journey in much the same way: innovation, and ‘outside the box’ thinking, have set us apart, in the same way that Natalie has been set apart as one of NASCAR’s youngest female drivers in history. That makes Team Decker and Red Street Records the perfect combination!”

Crabb released a special video of his single "Just As I Am" featuring the car and Decker. The words of his song are also featured on the car.

“Just as I am / In the good and the bad / You still understand / And You never stopped loving me / Just as I am / With the heart of the Father / And grace like no other / You never stopped loving me / Just as I am,” the lyrics of the chorus read.

Decker’s No. 23 car is a Chevy Camaro and she will drive the car for five races to start the year.

"Thank you, Red Street Records, for believing in me and wanting to be part of this journey with me,” Decker, a professing Christian, added in the statement. “Our first race is the Daytona road course, and I could not be any happier, we have Jason Crabb and his new single on the hood of the car. This song is so meaningful to me and the inspiration I get from Jason when I hear this song is unbelievable! I’m excited for this journey and I’m so happy I finally get to share it with all of you!”

Decker has become the highest finishing female in the NASCAR Truck Series, finishing fifth at Daytona in 2020.

