FaithMeet, social media platform with solely Christian content, will launch in 2022

FaithMeet, a new Christian social networking platform, is slated for launch in 2022 and will allow users worldwide to connect with faith-based Christian content in just a few clicks.

The creator and founder of the FaithMeet platform, Godwin Rose Samuel, told The Christian Post that although platforms like Instagram, Facebook, Twitter provide some Christian content, it's often not enough.

He created FaithMeet in 2021 as a way to give Christians access to a virtual space for only faith-based, Christian content without any "secular distractions."

"Christians have to spend long amounts of time sifting through other non-Christian and secular content to find the Christian content on these other apps," Samuel said. "The Christian content is often not even God-centered because it distracts from the focus of the Jesus-focused gospels. Whenever I would search social media apps for Christian content, it was always a struggle to find quality content. So, I created my app that will contain mostly everything that these other apps have, but it will be diluted in faith, which I think will help Christians to focus on God more."

Samuel said that although he made the platform with Christians in mind, he hopes it will be a platform for non-Christians to be introduced to Christianity.

On FaithMeet, Christians and people of all faith backgrounds will be able to post about Christianity and will have access to Christian-based posts, pictures, videos, music and worship content.

Christians will have the ability to give donations, offerings and tithes to ministries and various churches of their choice. There will also be a chatting feature to allow people to communicate with one another on the platform and spread the Word of God.

"I wanted to live out the faith by creating this social networking platform. I wanted to inspire those who don't know the Lord while even helping those who are already Christians to keep their eyes on the Lord and not on lusting and coveting over secular content," Samuel added.

"Other non-Christian content always pops up on these other apps. And currently, we are combining Facebook, YouTube and Instagram because we have posts, videos and pictures. So now, people don't have to go to these other platforms. It's all in one place."

FaithMeet will have a set of community standards and guidelines that aim to keep all content "appropriate" and "God-centered," according to Samuel. A team will monitor content and remove any posts deemed "inappropriate" or "non-Christian."

"The platform team will keep it faith-based by being an extra set of eyes," Samuel explained.

FaithMeet was initially called "Rovinsa," but the name changed over time as the platform was developed. The platform was created with the hope of combining religion, the Gospel and technology in one place. To achieve this goal, FaithMeet will offer digital interactions as a major component by providing fast responses for prayer requests, real-time updates of events, activities and announcements from churches around the world.

Samuel said that through FaithMeet, he hopes to help Christians form an online community.

"They can meet each other and glorify God through the app. I think this will help people move away from porn and other secular things that negatively influence the youth," Samuel said.

FaithMeet is not the first social media platform aimed at attracting Christians. The Chrisitan Post has reported on other platforms that have provided an alternative for Christians and conservatives, including Social Cross, Instant Christ and USA.Life.