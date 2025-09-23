Home News Christian songwriter known for ‘Jesus, Take the Wheel’ dies in plane crash

A prominent Christian songwriter, known for co-writing the Grammy-winning hit “Jesus, Take the Wheel,” was among three people killed in a small aircraft crash in North Carolina. His wife and stepdaughter also died in the crash.

Brett James, who co-wrote Carrie Underwood’s song, was identified as one of the victims of the crash, which occurred around 3 p.m. last Thursday in Franklin. The aircraft, a Cirrus SR22T registered under James’ legal name, Brett James Cornelius, went down in a field adjacent to Macon County Airport, Fox4 reported.

James, 57, had been piloting the plane, which took off from Nashville’s John C. Tune Airport.

His wife, Melody Carole Wilson, and stepdaughter, Meryl Maxwell Wilson, were also on board and died.

The crash site was located near Iotla Valley Elementary School. Students and staff at the school were unharmed, ABC News reported.

According to the National Transportation Safety Board, an investigator visited the scene Friday to examine the wreckage, which was scheduled for removal the following day for further evaluation.

The cause of the crash remains undetermined.

James had an extensive songwriting career in Nashville that spanned more than two decades. He wrote or co-wrote over 500 songs recorded by artists such as Faith Hill, Tim McGraw, Kelly Clarkson, Rascal Flatts, Luke Bryan and Kenny Chesney.

His song “Jesus, Take the Wheel,” co-written with Hillary Lindsey and Gordie Sampson, won the Grammy Award for best country song in 2007 and was named ASCAP’s Country Song of the Year in 2006, the Los Angeles Times noted.

He was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2020. He also received ASCAP’s Country Songwriter of the Year honor in both 2006 and 2010.

James’ writing credits include: Martina McBride’s “Blessed,” Kenny Chesney’s “Out Last Night,” Carrie Underwood’s “Cowboy Casanova,” Rodney Atkins’ “It’s America,” and Uncle Kracker’s duet with Chesney, “When the Sun Goes Down.” He also co-wrote Rascal Flatts’ “Summer Nights” and “Love You Out Loud.”

Born on June 5, 1968, in Columbia, Missouri, James began his musical journey in the early 1990s after leaving medical school. Though he initially signed a solo deal with Career Records, a division of Arista Nashville, he soon shifted focus to songwriting.

Singer, songwriter and actress Carrie Underwood expressed grief over the loss of her longtime collaborator in a tribute on Instagram. She wrote that James’ death was “unfathomable,” adding, “Each day is a gift … Love you, man. I’ll see you again someday.”

Rascal Flatts described James as “a brilliant songwriter and amazing man,” stating in an Instagram post that he “will be greatly missed.”

Country singer Jason Aldean, who collaborated with James on the song “The Truth,” honored him during a show in Lincoln, Nebraska. “He helped change my life,” Aldean said in a social media post of the performance.