Christian university rejects Students for Life chapter; pro-life sophomore starts her own club

A student at a Christian college in California has launched her own pro-life club after school officials denied her request to start a Students for Life of America chapter on campus, citing concerns about maintaining political neutrality.

Linda-Isabella Rendon, a sophomore and pre-nursing major at Vanguard University, has formed a pro-life club that is separate from Students for Life of America, the national pro-life organization that trains young people to advocate against abortion on college and high school campuses.

SFLA's sister organization, Students for Life Action, mobilizes young people to impact public policy decisions and elections related to abortion.

The office of Amanda Lebrecht, the university's vice president of student development, told The Christian Post in a statement that the school's policies don't permit clubs "affiliated with political advocacy initiatives." Lebrecht's office said that it initially denied Rendon's request to form an SFLA chapter on campus because the pro-life group is a national organization engaged in political advocacy.

"However, because Vanguard University and the student share equal beliefs in the sanctity of life for the unborn, we were determined to work together to find a solution that would allow the important work of the proposed club to occur," Lebrecht's statement clarified. "We were able to collaborate with the student on an alternative option to form an independent service club that champions the unborn and supports women who are choosing to have children."

Rendon's club is called "Vanguard Lions Love Life."

"We are thrilled that the VU Lions Love Life Club has been established as a result," the statement continued. "Vanguard University completely affirms the value of human life and supports student efforts to help women and babies in need. As always, the University aims to provide a quality educational experience marked by the pursuit of truth, the cultivation of virtue, and the desire for service."

In an article posted on SFLA's website on Nov. 19, Rendon said she decided to start a pro-life club on campus after noticing Vanguard University didn't have one.

The sophomore recalled that she assembled 10 other students and a professor to serve as an advisor before filling out an application in early September to start an SFLA club.

Two days later, Rendon received an email informing her that her request to start a club had been denied because "VU Students for Life would be considered to be organized around an ideologically driven social issue."

Writing that she felt "confused and frustrated" by the denial, Rendon reached out and requested a meeting with school officials. In early October, she met with the university's vice president, who repeated the reasons for the initial rejection.

During another meeting in October, the university's president reportedly said he was "personally pro-life," but he couldn't approve any "polarizing" groups that could undermine the school's goals.

In a recent interview with Fox News Digital, Rendon said that she doesn't believe abortion is a political or ideological issue, but "a heart issue."

"And it's a Christian value," Rendon said about opposing abortion. "And so, we really wanted to show that we are a service-based club, and that our goal was to serve women and children in need."

Administrators eventually agreed to let Rendon establish a pro-life club on campus following a Nov. 24 meeting with Lebrecht, according to Fox News Digital. Rendon said the school approved the club after she clarified that it was not political and would focus on acts of service and align with the university's values.

One of the goals of the club is to support pregnant women by hosting baby showers, as well as diaper drives and baby bottle campaigns.

"God created us before we even were in the womb. He knew our purpose and the plans that he has for our lives, and obviously, as a Christian university, they want to support this message," Rendon stated. "And so, once we revealed that this is our intention to share the sanctity of life and to really support those women in need, we wanted to share our goals, the things that we want to do."

On its website, Vanguard University highlights its affiliation with the Assemblies of God in Southern California, which remains one of the institution's most prominent supporters.

The university is also grounded in Evangelical and Pentecostal traditions, and the school's website states: "The mission of Vanguard University is to pursue knowledge, cultivate character, deepen faith, and equip each student for a Spirit-empowered life of Christ-centered leadership and service."

The pro-life student said that SFLA helped her through the dispute with Vanguard University, including sending a letter to the school on Nov. 19, signed by the organization's attorney. The letter emphasized the club's goal of helping pregnant women in need and "ultimately to help point them towards Christ."

"Yet, after meetings with various administrators, Linda-Isabella's efforts were denied. She was informed that a pro-life club would not be permitted, as the University has made a decision to stop allowing 'political' student organizations on campus," the letter stated. "This is in conflict with the Christian values that Linda-Isabella and VUSFL seek to share with the campus community."

Now that the university has approved the club, Rendon is satisfied with the result.

"It's a very rewarding feeling," the pro-life student said. "And all glory, of course, goes to God and the way that He moves, and only He knows everything that happened behind the scenes and the whole process. And so, God is so good in the way that He moves, and I know that this story will have an impact."