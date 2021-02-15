Christian woman in coma is ‘waking up’ as thousands pray, sister says Christian woman in coma is ‘waking up’ as thousands pray, sister says

As thousands continue to pray for her worldwide, Hannah Montagu, a young Christian woman in England who went into a coma after suffering a brain hemorrhage more than a month ago, is “waking up,” her sister has said.

“She’s now squeezing hands on demand, swallowing well and having longer times with the cuff down on her tracheostomy,” Montagu’s sister, Abbie Young, wrote on social media Sunday.

“She’s running this race set before her with God’s strength in her body. She’s brilliant. We are seeing more life in her and we are so thankful.”

Young’s post comes a few weeks after doctors told the family to “prepare for the marathon, not the sprint.”

“[B]ut the past week we have seen Hannah go from strength to strength daily,” Young explained.

After a hemorrhage on Jan 10, doctors gave Montagu just two days to show improvement before they would start her on end-of-life care, Young told Premier Christian News last month. She said her sister showed improvements and began to move her arms and legs after undergoing surgery.

Soon thereafter, thousands of Christians started praying for Montagu and her family every day from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. through an online 24/7 prayer room on Zoom, which was open for anyone to join in.

“Hope is purifying our lives and filtering faith into every aspect,” Young added in her Sunday post. “Hannah is waking up. God is hearing every prayer, the fragrance of prayer and praise is strong and we believe he is moving mountains for Hannah.”

Young added that people have a “friend” in Jesus.

“Honestly have never felt so overwhelmed by Gods goodness in the midst of such a storm,” she continued. “He is good and he is faithful and I just truly believe Hannah is going to be fully healed. Please keep praying with us, it’s a powerful weapon and worship with us while we wait and then forever after.”

Young previously told Premier Christian News that there are people from at least 40 different countries praying for her sister.

“We've had people come on the Zoom from Germany, from Ghana, and we've had people come and share their testament of similar things happening and being healed,” she said. “So, it's so encouraging. It's just so encouraging.”

Young earlier explained that the family could only pray and invite others to pray because visiting her sister in the hospital wasn’t allowed due to COVID-19-related restrictions.

“It’s a supernatural movement of God, the way people have been moved in their hearts to pray for her,” Young wrote earlier. “The thing that’s really comforted me is I’ve seen that this is so beyond Hannah. It’s a movement of God and I really believe it’s Him asking us to wake up as a Church and have faith. We feel the faith. We can’t really eat. We can’t really sleep right now, but we are powered by prayer because we feel the tangible presence of God as people cry out to Him.”

Young has described her sister as having an “incredible faith in God … from a young age.”

“Hannah actually led me back to God when I walked away,” Young detailed. “She’s got a beautiful relationship with God, she trusts in Him, she believes in Him, and she really does just give her life to Him. She’s an example to all of us.”

Monday marks the six-month anniversary of the day Montagu married her husband, Rob, according to Young's social media post.

“Hannah being in a coma on her 6 month anniversary is just not right, she should be with Rob celebrating their wonderful marriage,” Young stressed. “Today we are praying for a huge breakthrough in expectation for God to move.”

